Seahawks 2024 Win Total Projection (Can Seattle Get Back in Postseason Picture?)
The Seattle Seahawks came up short in its quest to make the postseason in 2023, but return several key players in hopes of improving.
However, Seattle is being frowned upon going into the 2024 season after going 9-8 in 2023. The Seahawks are projected to take a step back under first time head coach Mike Macdonald despite having a quality offense around quarterback Geno Smith and an elite pass catching group.
Below, you'll find the preseason win total for the Seahawks heading into the 2024 campaign, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Seahawks Win Total Projection for 2024 Season
7.5 (Over -138/Under +112)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Oddsmakers Writing Off Mike Macdonald's Seahawks
Seattle was in the postseason mix and won nine games last season, but now turn from Carrol to the former Ravens defensive coordinator Macdonald.
The Seahawks will benefit from a third place schedule, but in a competitive NFC West there won’t be many breaks as the team plays the reigning NFC Champions 49ers, Wild Card team Rams and an improving Cardinals team.
Further, the team got matched up with the AFC East, meaning games against three playoff hopefuls in the Dolphins, Jets and Bills.
Lastly, the team got paired with the NFC North, so the Seahawks got paired with last year’s NFC Championship member Lions, upstart Packers and an improving Bears and Vikings team.
While the team got a third place schedule, the Seahawks didn’t get many breaks from the format, making for a hard slate of 2024 opponents, which is indicated in the win total.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.