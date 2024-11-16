Seahawks vs. 49ers Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Week 11 (Ricky Pearsall's Role Can't Be Ignored)
NFC West foes meet in San Francisco when the Seahawks vs. 49ers.
Both teams are jockeying for postseason positioning, but the 49ers are looking to return to Super Bowl form with Christian McCaffrey returning from an Achilles injury last week.
However, with McCaffrey back, I’m eyeing another 49ers skill position player that could benefit from more attention towards CMC.
Here’s three anytime touchdown scorer props to target in this NFC West tilt.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Seahawks vs. 49ers
- Kenneth Walker (+105)
- DK Metcalf (+170)
- Ricky Pearsall (+300)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Kenneth Walker (+105)
Walker continues to be the bellcow back in the Seattle backfilled, fresh off 25 carries against the Rams prior to the team’s BYE week.
He has six touchdowns on the season and in a game with a moderately high total after the two teams played in a high scoring affair earlier this season, 36-24.
Walker scored in that game and at a plus money price, I’ll jump on Walker again.
DK Metcalf (+170)
Metcalf has been hobbled by a knee injury, but he has had a ton of success against the 49ers over the years.
He has caught five touchdowns in 11 games, and had a BYE week to make sure his knee is correct.
The Niners defense is outside the top 10 in EPA/Dropback, so it’s not the normally shut down secondary.
Metcalf had only three catches on 11 targets in the first meeting. If that’s going to be the game plan, then I’ll bank on Metcalf at long odds.
Ricky Pearsall (+300)
Pearsall continues to come on strong for the 49ers offense, fresh off his first touchdown last week.
With injuries in the wide receiver, Pearsall has made a full recovery from a gun shot wound to make an instant impact, tallying 11 catches for 132 yards in three games.
This number isn’t baking in his upside, playing 64% of snaps last week.
With more attention committed to McCaffrey, I’ll back Pearsall to keep it rolling on Sunday.
