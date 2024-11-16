Seahawks vs. 49ers Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 11 (Target DK Metcalf)
Both the 49ers and Seahawks are trying to get set for the postseason, the passing game will be on display for both teams.
With the 49ers making changes in the wide receiver room on the fly due to injury, Jauan Jennings has continued to be a threat in the passing game, which is the best player prop to target for the team’s wide receiver?
What about the Seahawks passing game that should get a boost with DK Metcalf back from injury?
Let’s talk about two wide receiver prop bets to key in on for this NFC West tilt.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Seahawks vs. 49ers
- Jauan Jennings OVER 46.5 Receiving Yards
- DK Metcalf OVER 4.5 Receptions
Jauan Jennings OVER 46.5 Receiving Yards
Jennings has been fantastic all season, and is off of one of his best starts of the year, catching seven of 11 targets for 93 yards.
With Christian McCaffrey back on the field, the 49ers offense looks far more complete, and it’s opened up opportunities for other skill position players, and Jennings is a big benefactor as he becomes
DK Metcalf OVER 4.5 Receptions
Metcalf had 11 targets in the first game against San Francisco, but only had three catches to show for it.
While the Seahawks All-Pro receiver is coming back from a knee injury, he has historically thrived in this matchup, averaging more than five catches per game against San Francisco.
Even if he’s on a snap count, Metcalf is a matchup nightmare for a 49ers defense that is outside the top 10 in EPA/Dropback.
