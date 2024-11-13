Seahawks vs. 49ers Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 11 (San Francisco is About to Get Hot)
The San Francisco 49ers squeaked out a win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and will now host the Seattle Seahawks in an NFC West battle in Week 11.
The two teams faced each other back in Week 6 with the 49ers walking away with a dominant 36-24 win. San Francisco will need to win the rematch and sweep the season series if they want to draw even with the Arizona Cardinals atop the division. Meanwhile, at 4-5, this is a near must-win for the Seahawks to get back in the mix in the division.
Let's take a look at the latest odds for the game and then I'll predict the final score.
Seahawks vs. 49ers Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Seahawks +6.5 (-110)
- 49ers -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Seahawks +240
- 49ers -298
Total
- OVER 48.5 (-108)
- UNDER 48.5 (-112)
The 49ers opened as 7-point favorites but the spread has since shifted down half a point and they now sit at -6.5. The total for the game increased from 49.5 to 50.0 but then has fallen down to 48.5.
Seahawks vs. 49ers Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I think the 49ers are going to steamroll the Seahawks and start a hot streak this season:
The 49ers have been one of the most frustrating teams to bet on this season. They largely dominate games, but mistakes in key moments have prevented them from covering spreads. Their game against the Buccaneers was a perfect example of that. They outgained Tampa Bay 6.8 yards per play to 3.7, but three missed field goals by Jake Moody and a -1 turnover differential caused them to win by just three points in a game they deserved to win by double-digits.
More often than not, those things right themselves and a team like the 49ers will start to win games with margin. That's what I expect to happen in this game. With Christian McCaffrey back in the lineup, the 49ers are once again going to be a tough team for anyone to face. Their +1.4 Net Yards per Play is second to only the Ravens and the Seahawks come in at 14th in that stat.
The 49ers outgained the Seahawks 7.9 yards per play to 4.9 yards per play back in Week 6 and I expect a similar result in the rematch.
When it comes to the total, I'm going to lean it going OVER despite the recent line movement. The 49ers offense is going to start humming with Christian McCaffrey back and the Seahawks offense, with their star receivers, is always going to be in the mix to put up some points.
Final score prediction: Seahawks 20, 49ers 38
