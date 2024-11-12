Seahawks vs. 49ers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 11
The San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks face off for the second and final time in the 2024 season in Week 11.
Earlier this season, San Fran picked up a double-digit win in Seattle over its NFC West rival, and it could push the Seahawks down in the NFC playoff picture with a win at home on Sunday.
Oddsmakers have favored the 49ers by 6.5 points in this game, but they struggled to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10.
Meanwhile, Seattle is coming off a bye and hoping to have No. 1 wideout DK Metcalf back. Still, the Seahawks look to be aiming for the future, as they cut two starters Jerome Baker and leading tackler Tyrel Dodson in recent weeks.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch and my best bet for Sunday’s divisional battle.
Seahawks vs. 49ers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Seahawks +6.5 (-110)
- 49ers -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Seahawks: +240
- 49ers: -298
Total
- 50.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Seahawks vs. 49ers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 17
- Time: 4:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Levi’s Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Seahawks record: 4-5
- 49ers record: 5-4
Seahawks vs. 49ers Betting Trends
- The 49ers are 4-5 against the spread this season.
- Seattle is 2-6-1 against the spread this season.
- The Seahawks are just 1-4 against the spread as underdogs.
- The 49ers are 3-2 against the spread as home favorites.
- The OVER is 5-4 in the nine games that each team has played in this season.
Seahawks vs. 49ers Injury Reports
Seahawks Injury Report
- Noah Fant – questionable
- DK Metcalf – questionable
- George Fant – questionable
49ers Injury Report
- Chris Conley – questionable
- Kevin Givens – questionable
- Charvarius Ward – questionable
- Renaldo Green – questionable
- George Kittle – questionable
- Dre Greenlaw – out
Seahawks vs. 49ers Key Players to Watch
Seattle Seahawks
DK Metcalf: Seahawks star receiver DK Metcalf missed the team’s two games before the bye, but he could return on Sunday against San Francisco. Earlier this season, DK was held to just three catches for 48 yards against the 49ers, but he’s racked up 568 yards and three scores in seven appearances overall this season.
San Francisco 49ers
Christian McCaffrey: After missing the first eight games of the season, CMC returned in Week 10 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 49ers star finished with 13 carries for 39 yards and six catches (on seven targets) for 68 yards. He did not find the end zone. He’ll look to build on that showing in Week 11.
Seahawks vs. 49ers Prediction and Pick
Seattle got off to a 3-0 start this season against Denver, New England and a banged-up Miami squad, but since then it is just 1-5 and remains one of the worst teams in the NBA against the spread.
That’s a problem when it comes to facing this 49ers team that is near full strength with McCaffrey back in action.
Seattle is in the bottom half of the NFL in yards per play allowed this season, and it ranks 21st in EPA/Play defensively. Now, with Dodson and Baker gone, one has to wonder if Seattle is truly focused on winning this season.
Kyle Shanahan’s squad has been solid at home this season, so don’t be shocked if they pick up another double-digit win over Seattle in Week 11.
Pick: 49ers -6.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
