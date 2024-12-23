Seahawks vs. Bears Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 17
Is there a better way to bet in the NFL prop market than taking a few touchdown scorers for a primetime matchup?
Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks battle the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football in Week 17, and there are playoff implications for Seattle in this matchup. The Seahawks welcomed Kenneth Walker III back into the lineup in Week 16, and he’s been one of a few players that has found the end zone at a high rate for Seattle this season.
Meanwhile, Chicago has been one of the worst offenses in the NFL, but can Caleb Williams help lead his team to a few scores this week?
Here’s a breakdown of my favorite anytime touchdown scorer picks for Thursday Night Football in Week 17.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Seahawks vs. Bears
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba Anytime TD (+175)
- Keenan Allen Anytime TD (+175)
Jaxon Smith-Njigba Anytime TD (+175)
Second-year receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has found the end zone five times in the last seven weeks, and he scored again in Week 16, catching eight passes for 95 yards against the Minnesota Vikings.
JSN now has back-to-back games with 12 targets, and the Bears defense was torched last week by the Lions, with Jameson Williams and Sam LaPorta finding the end zone.
There are a lot of mouths to feed in this Seattle offense, but JSN is making a case that he’s the No. 1 receiver, playing 88 percent of the snaps or more in three straight games while finishing with 82 or more yards in each of those matchups.
Keenan Allen Anytime TD (+175)
Veteran receiver Keenan Allen has really come on for the Bears as of late, catching nine passes for 141 yards and a score against Detroit in Week 16.
He’s been targeted 13 times in each of the last two weeks, putting up 223 receiving yards and two scores over that stretch.
Allen has five scores (across four games) in his last five matchups, and he’s up to seven total on the season. Williams clearly trusts the veteran, targeting him 54 times over that stretch, including three games with 13 or more targets.
That type of usage is too good to pass up at nearly 2/1 odds.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.