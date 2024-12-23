Seahawks vs. Bears Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 17
The Seattle Seahawks may need to beat the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football in Week 17 to keep their playoff hopes alive. A loss would eliminate them from wild card contention and a loss along with a Rams win against the Cardinals on Saturday night would dash their playoff hopes altogether.
The Bears have long been eliminated, but with Caleb Williams at quarterback, they're going to continue to put their best foot forward to hopefully develop Williams and get him ready for his second season in the NFL.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for the final edition of Thursday Night Football in the 2024 NFL season.
Seahawks vs. Bears Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Seahawks -3 (-108)
- Bears +3 (-112)
Moneyline
- Seahawks -162
- Bears +136
Total
- 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Seahawks vs. Bears How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, December 26
- Time: 8:15 p.m. EST
- Venue: Soldier Field
- How to Watch (TV): Prime Video
- Seahawks record: 8-7
- Bears record: 4-11
Seahawks vs. Bears Betting Trends
- Seahawks are 4-2 ATS in their last six games
- The UNDER is 6-3 in the Seahawks' last nine games
- Seahawks are 7-1 straight up in their last eight road games
- Seahawks are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 games against NFC North opponents
- Bears are 2-6-1 ATS in their last nine games
- Bears have lost nine straight games
- The OVER is 7-2 the last nine times the Bears faced NFC West opponents
Seahawks vs. Bears Injury Report
Seahawks Injury Report
- Kenneth Walker III, RB - Questionable
- Cody White, WR - Questionable
- Brady Russell, TE - Questionable
- Nehemiah Pritchett, CB - Questionable
- Patrick O'Connell, LB - Questionable
Bears Injury Report
- Braxton Jones, OT - Questionable
- Teven Jenkins, G - Questionable
- Doug Kramer Jr., C - Questionable
- Travis Homer, WR - Questionable
- Gervon Dexter Sr., DT - Questionable
Seahawks vs. Bears Key Players to Watch
Seattle Seahawks
Geno Smith: The Seahawks quarterback has been having an average year. He hasn't been bad, but he hasn't been particularly good either and has failed to show up in big moments. He threw a game-sealing interception against the Vikings in Week 16, and now he has to bounce back from that if he wants to keep the Seahawks playoff hopes alive.
Chicago Bears
Caleb Williams: The Bears rookie quarterback hasn't lived up to preseason expectations but a portion of the blame can be placed on the coaches. He has shown flashes of greatness, but if he can finish the season on a high note he'll give fans a lot more confidence in him heading into 2025.
Seahawks vs. Bears Prediction and Pick
Let's not overthink this play. I'm going to lay the points on the Seahawks, who are the far superior team in this matchup.
The Bears' defense, which was a strength in the first half of the season, has been abysmal of late. Dating back to Week 11, they rank 30th in the NFL in both opponent EPA per play and opponent success rate. The Seahawks defense ranks third and 11th in those two respective stats in the same time frame.
I'm not going to put much stock into the Bears' offensive performance against a banged-up Lions team in Week 16. This is a lopsided affair and the Seahawks have multiple ways to win and cover in Chicago on Thursday night.
Pick: Seahawks -3 (-108)
