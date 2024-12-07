Seahawks vs. Cardinals Best Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 14
The Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks will face off in a pivotal NFC West showdown, a rematch of a game that occurred just a few short weeks ago.
The Cardinals are set as favorites to get their revenge, but what about player props? In this article, I'm going to break down three of my favorite prop bets for this divisional matchup.
Seahawks vs. Cardinals Player Prop Bets
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba OVER 5.5 Receptions (-115)
- James Conner UNDER 62.5 Rush Yards (-115)
- Trey McBride Anytime Touchdown (+180)
Jaxon Smith-Njigba OVER 5.5 Receptions (-115)
Jaxon Smith-Njigba has taken over as the top option in the passing game for the Seahawks this season. DK Metcalf may have more explosive plays, but JSN is seeing more balls thrown his way. He has hauled in at least six receptions in four of their last five games including recording six catches for 77 yards and a touchdown against the Cardinals two weeks ago. It's not a stretch to bet on him recording six receptions against them once again.
James Conner UNDER 62.5 Rush Yards (-115)
The Seahawks defense completely shut down the Seahawks running game two weeks ago, keeping James Conner to just eight yards on seven carries. They may not be able to limit him to that extent in Week 14, but I expect them to slow down their rushing attack enough for him to be kept to 62 yards or fewer.
Trey McBride Anytime Touchdown (+180)
Trey McBridge has been a statistical anomaly this season. He leads the Cardinals in targets (92), receptions (72), and receiving yards (781) but he's yet to find the end zone this season. Despite playing one fewer game, McBridge has 32 more receptions than the next closest pass-catcher, who is Marvin Harrison Jr. with 41. Despite that, McBridge has managed to not yet score a touchdown.
It's only a matter of time before that streak ends and I'm willing to bet on it ending on Sunday against the Seahawks. He caught 12 balls for 133 yards against them in Week 12.
