Seahawks vs. Cardinals Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 14 (Bet the UNDER in NFC West Duel)
The Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals are set to face-off in a pivotal NFC West showdown in Week 14. The Seahawks hold the top spot in the division at 7-5, one game above both the Cardinals Rams.
The two teams faced off just two weeks ago in Week 12 and Seattle edged out the win by a final score of 16-6. A second win against the Cardinals would give them the tiebreaker if the two teams find themselves tied with each other atop the season, then making the Rams their biggest competition.
Let's take a look at the latest odds for the game and then I'll predict the final score.
Seahawks vs. Cardinals Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Seahawks +3 (-115)
- Cardinals -3 (-105)
Moneyline
- Seahawks: +120
- Cardinals: -142
Total
- 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
The Cardinals are set as 2.5-point favorites and the spread has moved half a point toward Arizona to the key number of -3. The total has dropped two points from 46.5 to 44.5.
Seahawks vs. Cardinals Final Score Prediction
I broke down why I like the UNDER in this game in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets":
The Seahawks and Cardinals defenses have been two of the most improved units in the NFL since Week 7, ranking sixth and eighth in opponent EPA per play in that time frame. They also have two of the better red zone defenses in the NFL, especially the Cardinals who come into this game seventh in red zone defense, allowing teams to score a touchdown just 48.78% of the time.
Just 22 points were scored the last time these two teams played against each other and while the rematch may not be to the same extreme, I do expect a low-scoring affair in this pivotal NFC West duel.
If I have to pick a side, I'm going to go with the Cardinals to win and cover. They've had the better offense this year, outranking the Seahawks in EPA at 10th vs. 17th. Seattle has too many negative plays offensively which could cause them issues in what should be a tightly contested affair.
Final score prediction: Cardinals 20, Seahawks 17
