Seahawks vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 14
The NFC West race is the closest in the NFL right now with the Seattle Seahawks (7-5), Arizona Cardinals (6-6), and Los Angeles Rams (6-6) all separated by one game.
Oh, and that’s not mentioning the San Francisco 49ers, who are 5-7 and in last place just one season after winning the NFC.
Arizona and Seattle played two weeks ago in Seattle, and the Seahawks took that game by holding the Cards to just six points.
Now, they find themselves as road dogs in Week 14 – but a win would give the Seahawks a massive advantage when it comes to winning this division.
Can Kyler Murray and the Cards even the season series?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch, betting trends, and my prediction for this Week 14 matchup.
Seahawks vs. Cardinals Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Seahawks +3 (-115)
- Cardinals -3 (-105)
Moneyline
- Seahawks: +130
- Cardinals: -155
Total
- 45 (Over -110/Under -110)
Seahawks vs. Cardinals How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 8
- Time: 4:05 pm. EST
- Venue: State Farm Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Seahawks record: 7-5
- Cardinals record: 6-6
Seahawks vs. Cardinals Betting Trends
- The Cardinals are 8-4 against the spread this season.
- Arizona is 1-1 against the spread as a home favorite this season.
- The Seahawks are 5-6-1 against the spread this season.
- Seattle is 3-1 against the spread as a road underdog this season.
- The UNDER is 7-4-1 in the Cardinals’ games this season.
- The OVER is 6-6 in the Seahawks’ games this season.
Seahawks vs. Cardinals Injury Reports
Seahawks Injury Report
- AJ Finley – questionable
- Michael Dickson – questionable
- DK Metcalf – questionable
Cardinals Injury Report
- No major injuries to report
Seahawks vs. Cardinals Key Players to Watch
Seattle Seahawks
DK Metcalf: Metcalf has played 75 and 78 percent of the snaps in his last two games, and he was held to just four catches for 59 yards in his last game against Arizona in Week 12. Can he bounce back against a Cardinals defense that is just 22 in EPA/Pass?
Arizona Cardinals
Kyler Murray: Kyler Murray led his team to just six points the last time it faced the Seahawks, and he struggled mightily in the game, completing 24 of his 37 passes and throwing one pick. Arizona needs Murray to have a big game to get back in the mix for the top spot in the NFC West.
Seahawks vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick
These teams played an extremely low-scoring, turnover-laden matchup in Week 12, and Arizona has been one of the best UNDER teams in the NFL this season (7-4-1).
The Cardinals have combined for 45 or fewer points in four straight games, and they now rank outside the top 10 in the NFL in EPA/Play.
While neither of these teams have elite defenses (19th and 22nd in EPA/Play on defense), they rank No. 11 and No. 12 in the league in scoring defense.
Seattle has played six straight games with 48 or fewer points, a sign that it should be around this number again on Sunday.
In a division matchup that could go either way, the total is my favorite bet.
Pick: UNDER 45 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.