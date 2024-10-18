Seahawks vs. Falcons Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 7 (Bet Drake London)
The Atlanta Falcons are one of the hottest teams in the NFL. They have won three straight games and are leading the NFC South over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Now, they take on the Seattle Seahawks, who have lost three games in a row, at 1 p.m. EST clash in Atlanta.
This matchup could end up being high scoring, especially with how the Atlanta offense has been humming over the last few weeks.
So, who should we bet to score on Sunday?
Here are my favorite players from each team to score in Week 7.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Seahawks vs. Falcons
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Drake London Anytime TD (+110)
- Kenneth Walker III Anytime TD (-150)
Drake London Anytime TD (+110)
After shutting down the Denver Broncos, New England Patriots, and Miami Dolphins in the passing game the first three weeks of the season, the Seahawks have struggled against the pass in their three-game losing streak.
Seattle has now allowed nine passing scores in six games, and they’re allowing 5.9 net yards per pass attempt.
Enter: Drake London.
Kirk Cousins has gone London’s way a lot lately, targeting him 10 or more times in three straight games. London has turned that into some massive production, putting up 292 yards and two scores over that stretch.
For a player that’s found the end zone four times in six weeks, London is a great bet at this price on Sunday.
Kenneth Walker III Anytime TD (-150)
Kenneth Walker III has found the end zone in three of his four games this season, scoring five total touchdowns.
Walker had 22 touches – including eight receptions – in Week 6, and he should be able to get something going against this Atlanta defense that is allowing 4.4 yards per carry.
Chuba Hubbard had a solid day against Atlanta last week, and as long as the Seahawks don’t get blown out, Walker should see a heavy dosage on the ground to keep this Atlanta offense off the field.
Even at -150, I’m betting Walker to score this week.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
