Seahawks vs. Jaguars Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 6

Before the season began, the Week 6 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars seemed like it was going to be another average matchup with little implications. Now, it's one of the best and most intriguing games of the weekend.
You can find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, and in this article, I'm going to break down my top three prop bets. Let's dive into them.
Travis Etienne Jr. OVER 2.5 Receptions (+108)
The Seahawks have allowed the most receptions to running backs this season. That could lead to a big game through the air for Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne, who has hauled in 2+ receptions in three of his five games this season. He had three receptions against the Chiefs on Monday night.
Kenneth Walker UNDER 52.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
The Jaguars have been fantastic at stopping the run this season, ranking second in opponent rush success rate. That's going to lead me to betting the UNDER on Kenneth Walker's rushing yards total. He has exploded for 80+ rushing yards the past two weeks, but he failed to reach even 40 yards in two games already this season. Based on the weakness of the Jaguars' defense, the Seahawks would be smart to lean more heavily on the passing game.
Cooper Kupp Anytime Touchdown (+400)
The Seattle Seahawks keep the majority of their passes to their top two receivers, and Cooper Kupp is the clear No. 2 on that list. He ranks second on the team in targets (29), receptions (21), and receiving yards (221). He has yet to score a touchdown this season, but he has seen enough balls thrown his way that the touchdowns are almost certainly going to come sooner rather than later. I love this bet at +400.
