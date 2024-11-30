Seahawks vs. Jets Best NFL Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 (Jaxon Smith-Njigba Continues to Be a Must-Bet)
The Seahawks will try to further its claim as the top team in the crowded NFC West with a road win against a Jets team off a BYE week.
Gang Green has underwhelmed this season despite lofty expectations, but can the team start to play spoiler for groups like the Seahawks, who need to stay on a winning course in order to secure a division title. I’m eyeing the passing game of both teams as my favorite player props on Sunday, find out who I’m betting on below!
Best Prop Bets for Seahawks vs. Jets for Week 13
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba OVER 5.5 Receptions
- Geno Smith OVER 239.5 Passing Yards
- Aaron Rodgers UNDER 218.5 Passing Yards
Jaxon Smith-Njigba OVER 5.5 Receptions
JSN has arrived.
The first round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft has finally taken over as the primary pass catcher in Seattle’s pass happy offense, hauling in six catches in the last four games with 38 targets in those four.
He’ll face a Jets defense that is pedestrian in terms of EPA/Dropback, and with the target share increasing for JSN, I need to go over on this as we continue to get plus money on this number.
Geno Smith OVER 239.5 Passing Yards
Seattle is top five in pass attempts per game this season, and I don’t see a reason why the team would deviate from its preferred game script against Gang Green in a game that is lined like a coin flip.
Smith has gone over this mark in seven of 11 starts this season, and against a middling Jets secondary that is at the league average in terms of Dropback/EPA, this matchup should allow for Smith to get to his quota.
With a high pass rate and an explosive pass catching group, go over on Smith’s passing yards.
Aaron Rodgers UNDER 218.5 Passing Yards
The Jets offense has been out of sync all season, and I don’t believe the team is turning it around the rest of the season.
Gang Green has been underwhelming all season, 19th in EPA/Dropback and Rodgers has seen his passing yards go under this total in the last three games despite at least 29 passes in all of them.
The team simply isn’t explosive enough due to a patchwork offensive line and lack of creativity in the passing game.
Look for the Jets to try and establish the run against a below average Seahawks rush defense and keep the Seattle offense off the field.
