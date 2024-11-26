Seahawks vs. Jets Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 13
The New York Jets are coming off their BYE week but their season is already effectively over at 3-8. Now, they'll play the role of spoiler against their remaining opponents, the first of which is the Seattle Seahawks who are now leading the NFC West after a Week 12 win against the Arizona Cardinals.
It's time to dive into everything you need to know to bet on this interconference showdown.
Seahawks vs. Jets Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Seahawks -2 (-108)
- Jets +2 (-112)
Moneyline
- Seahawks -130
- Jets +110
Total
- OVER 41.5 (-112)
- UNDER 41.5 (-108)
Seahawks vs. Jets How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, December 1
- Game Time: 1:00 pm et
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- How to Watch: FOX
- Seahawks Record: 6-5
- Jets Record: 3-8
Seahawks vs. Jets Betting Trends
- The UNDER is 5-0 in the Seahawks' last five games
- Seahawks are 5-0 ATS in their last five games vs. Jets
- Seahawks are 13-2 ATS in their last 15 games played in Week 13
- Jets are 1-7 ATS in their last eight games
- Jets are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 home games
- Jets are 0-5 ATS in their last five games vs. NFC opponents
Seahawks vs. Jets Injury Reports
Seahawks Injury Report
- Laviska Shenault Jr., WR - Questionable
- Brady Russell, TE - Questionable
- Noah Fant, TE - Questionable
- Anthony Bradford, G - Questionable
Jets Injury Report
- Tyron Smith, OT - Questionable
- Jake Hanson, C - Questionable
- C.J. Mosley, LB - Questionable
Seahawks vs. Jets Key Players to Watch
Seattle Seahawks
Jaxon Smith-Njigba: Is Jaxon Smith-Njigba the best receiver on the Seahawks now? He has 20 more receptions than anyone else on the team and has become a reliable target in key times during games. The Jets will need to focus on shutting him down.
New York Jets
Breece Hall: If the Jets want to get any level of fludity to their offense, they need to get their run game going. Hall has regressed in 2024, averaging just 4.2 yards per carry. We'll see if he can get going in the final stretch of the season.
Seahawks vs. Jets Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm backing the Seahawks to hand the Jets yet another loss:
The Jets have continued to be an overvalued team in the betting market and despite them imploding further with rumors that they won't bring back Aaron Rodgers, they continue to value them as if they're a competent football team.
Since firing Robert Saleh after Week 5, the Jets' defense ranks 19th in opponent success rate and 29th in opponent EPA per play. Only the Giants, Panthers, and Jaguars rank worse in that stat in that time frame.
Their offense also ranks just 24th in yards per play (5.0) and 17th in EPA per play. They have a tough test in front of them in a Seattle defense that has significantly improved of late.
I'll back the Seahawks to win and cover on the road.
Pick: Seahawks -2 (-110)
