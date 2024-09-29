Seahawks vs. Lions Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 4
With two high powered offenses set to do battle in the Motor City on Monday Night Football, young wide receivers are set to take center stage.
Both the Lions and Seahawks have young stars at wide receiver with Detroit finally unleashing its deep ball threat Jameson Williams in full and the Seahawks peppering Jaxon Smith-Njigba with targets. Keep reading to find out why you should be keying in on both in the anytime touchdown scorer market.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer for Seahawks vs. Lions
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba (+220)
- Jameson Williams (+210)
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Smith-Njigba is quickly becoming a primary factor in this revamped Seahawks offense.
While he has games of two and three targets, he also had a 16 target effort in Week 2, which shows his upside.
The 2023 first round pick doesn’t have a touchdown yet, but has been on the field more than 80% of snaps in all three games, playing in two wide receiver sets over the likes of Tyler Lockett.
With the amount of time on the field, it’s a matter of time before JSN finds paydirt.
Jameson Williams
Williams is a bit of a boom or bust candidate, but there is no denying his upside.
Clearly the No. 2 option in the Lions passing game, playing the second most percentage of snaps in all three games this season, Williams has 23 targets to start the season, one of which went for a touchdown in Week 1.
The Seahawks defense has been elite to start the season, but the group hasn’t faced a capable passing game yet and the Lions present a tough task with a host of weapons, including Williams.
With Williams being priced like a relative long shot, I’m happy to jump on this number given the likelihood he is on the field in red zone opportunities, but also his ability to rip off 50 yard catches, which he has two of already this season.
The Seahawks defense is far improved, but just how good is it? Williams will surely test it.
