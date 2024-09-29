Seahawks vs. Lions Final Score Prediction for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 4
The Seattle Seahawks take an undefeated record into Detroit to take on the Lions in a battle of two teams in the mix for NFC Playoffs positioning.
Seattle has found a defense quickly under first year head coach Mike Macdonald while the Lions offense has been a bit suspect after being amongst the best in the NFL last season. Who will prevail on Monday Night Football?
Here's the updated betting odds and our preview for this matchup.
Seahawks vs. Lions Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Seahawks: +3.5 (+100)
- Lions: -3.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Seahawks: +176
- Lions: -210
Total: 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Seahawks vs. Lions Final Score Prediction
While the Seahawks have benefitted from an easy schedule, facing the Broncos, Patriots and Tua Tagovailoa-less Dolphins, the defense does appear to be ahead of schedule under first year head coach Mike Macdonald.
As our Iain MacMillan adds in his weekly Road to 272, the Seahawks defense has been downright elite while holding up on the offensive end with a revitalized unit around quarterback Geno Smith.
They lead the NFL in opponent yards per play (3.9) while also ranking inside the top five in third-down defense, red zone defense, and opponent points per play. Meanwhile, their offense has been steady, averaging 5.5 yards per play, only 0.2 yards per play fewer than the Lions.
The Lions are off a bounce back win in Arizona against the Cardinals, but the offense continues to be a bit underwhelming relative to what we’ve come to expect from this Detroit unit, scoring 20 or fewer points in the last two games.
Can the Seahawks strong defense show up and limit the Lions on the road on primetime to cover the spread?
Seattle could be live for an upset as Detroit continues to be overvalued on the offensive side of the ball.
Final Score Prediction: Seahawks 27, Lions 23
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.