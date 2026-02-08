Seahawks vs. Patriots Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Super Bowl 60

The Seattle Seahawks are looking for revenge as they take on the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 60.

Seattle’s offense has come alive in the playoffs, putting up 72 points in two games while allowing 33. However, New England has allowed just 26 points in its three postseason games, scoring 54 of its own.

The total is set at 45.5 on Sunday night, so we could see a few touchdowns on each side.

Here’s a full breakdown of each of the best anytime touchdown scorer props for Super Bowl 60 on Sunday, February 8.

Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Super Bowl 60

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Anytime Touchdown (-110)

Hunter Henry Anytime Touchdown (+240)

Drake Maye Anytime Touchdown (+270)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has made Seahawks fans forget about losing DK Metcalf to free agency. The third-year wideout had a career year, leading the NFL with 1,793 receiving yards and scoring 10 touchdowns to tie him for the sixth-most in the league.

Smith-Njigba has kept that going in the playoffs, scoring a touchdown in each of the two games thus far, and putting up a big performance with 10 catches for 153 yards in the NFC Championship Game.

The Patriots defense has been tough so far in the postseason, but they did allow a touchdown to a wide receiver in each of their first two games.

These odds should be higher than a pick’em for Smith-Njigba to score in the Super Bowl. He had three red-zone targets in the NFC Championship Game, and he’s a threat to score from anywhere on the field.

Hunter Henry opened the playoffs with a clutch touchdown, but has been a bit quiet in the last two games with a total of three catches on five targets, including one red-zone target.

Henry does have seven touchdowns on the year, though, and the Seahawks have had some trouble with tight ends this season.

Given the Patriots’ lack of a true top wide receiver like Smith-Njigba, they should spread the ball around and use Henry in the red zone. He is second on the Patriots with 87 targets this season. This is a good price at +240 given his usage.

I’m going with another longshot to score on Sunday with Drake Maye. The quarterback has missed some practice time with a shoulder injury, but that shouldn’t slow him down in the Super Bowl.

Maye only has five rushing touchdowns this season, but one came in the AFC Championship Game against the Broncos. He ran 10 times for 65 yards in that one, and he could need to use his legs against this Seahawks defense.

Seattle allowed a few rushing touchdowns to quarterbacks this season, and this +270 price is a bit too long to pass up. Who knows, maybe Mike Vrabel has a trick up his sleeve as well.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.