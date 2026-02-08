Seahawks vs. Patriots Best First Touchdown Scorer Picks for Super Bowl 60

Everyone loves to bet on first touchdown scorers, and even more so in the Super Bowl. These are bets that can cash quickly, allowing bettors to celebrate or mourn their tickets early.

The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots don’t have anyone that dominates in the first touchdown market this season, so we could see a longshot cash this one in the Super Bowl.

Here’s a full breakdown of each of the best first touchdown scorer props for Super Bowl 60 on Sunday, February 8.

Best First Touchdown Scorer Picks for Super Bowl 60

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jaxon Smith-Njigba First Touchdown (+500)

Stefon Diggs First Touchdown (+1500)

Seattle Seahawks Defense/Special Teams First Touchdown (+2000)

I broke down Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s case to score an anytime touchdown in the best anytime TD scorer picks for Super Bowl 60 article:

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has made Seahawks fans forget about losing DK Metcalf to free agency. The third-year wideout had a career year, leading the NFL with 1,793 receiving yards and scoring 10 touchdowns to tie him for the sixth-most in the league.

Smith-Njigba has kept that going in the playoffs, scoring a touchdown in each of the two games thus far, and putting up a big performance with 10 catches for 153 yards in the NFC Championship Game.

The Patriots defense has been tough so far in the postseason, but they did allow a touchdown to a wide receiver in each of their first two games.

These odds should be higher than a pick’em for Smith-Njigba to score in the Super Bowl. He had three red-zone targets in the NFC Championship Game, and he’s a threat to score from anywhere on the field.

On top of all of that, the wideout scored the first touchdown in three games in the regular season, and Seattle should look his way early and often in the Super Bowl.

Stefon Diggs had a strong showing in his first season in New England, getting back up to the 1,000-yard mark while hauling in four touchdowns in the process. He then scored in the Divisional Round game against the Texans, and was targeted six times in the AFC Championship Game.

I could see the Patriots wanting to look Diggs’ way early in the veteran’s first Super Bowl appearance. This is worth a small play at these 15/1 odds.

In what could be a lower-scoring game between two top defenses, why not take a crack at one of those defenses to score first? Especially when you have Rashid Shaheed returning kicks as well.

It’s a longshot for a reason, but it wouldn’t be shocking if the Seahawks were able to force an early turnover and return the interception or fumble for a touchdown either. Stranger things have happened in the Super Bowl, so I’ll sprinkle this at 20/1, and perhaps throw a bit on the Patriots defense/special teams at 25/1.

