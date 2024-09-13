Seahawks vs. Patriots Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 2 (Trust Seattle’s Defense)
The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots both enter Week 2 of the NFL season undefeated, riding strong defensive showings to wins in Week 1.
New England pulled off the upset of the week, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals as 7.5-point underdogs on the road. Meanwhile, Seattle got going in the run game in the second half to take down the Denver Broncos and rookie quarterback Bo Nix.
Seattle has been more of a playoff contender than the Patriots in the eyes entering 2024, but maybe Jacoby Brissett and company can change that with another upset win.
Here’s a look at the odds and my prediction for the final score of this game in Week 2.
Seahawks vs. Patriots Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Seahawks -3.5 (-105)
- Patriots +3.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Seahawks: -175
- Patriots: +145
Total
- 37.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Oddsmakers are expecting a low-scoring affair on Sunday, and I can’t blame them after Seattle’s defense held the Broncos without a touchdown until late in the fourth quarter and New England gave up just 10 points in an upset win.
The question is, which offense will break through to win this game against these vaunted defensive units?
Here’s our final score prediction:
Seahawks vs. Patriots Final Score Prediction
SI Betting’s NFL insider Iain MacMillan is high on Seattle in this game, and he detailed why in his Road to 272 bets where he picks each game of the NFL season.
The Patriots did enough to pull off the upset win against the Bengals, but make no mistake about it, they didn't look impressive doing it and were on the right side of two lost fumbles by the Bengals at pivotal moments in the game.
My concern about the Patriots is that they weren't able to do much offensively against a defense as bad as the Bengals. Now, they take on a Seahawks offense that allowed just 3.3 yards per play against the Broncos in Week 1. Mike Macdonald, the former defensive coordinator for the Ravens, has seemingly cooked up a stout defense in Seattle.
Even if you think the Patriots' defense can match the defense of the Seahawks, which offensive unit do you trust more? To me, it's Seattle's by a significant margin. I'll lay the 3.5 points with the Seahawks.
It’s hard to argue with MacMillan’s points about the two offenses, as New England’s passing game was stuck in the mud for most of the game against Cincy. Yes, Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for over 100 yards, but will he accomplish that feat again on Sunday?
Seattle held Denver to just 99 rushing yards on 25 carries, with quarterback Bo Nix (five carries, 35 yards) leading the way.
New England may be a frisky team this season – especially when Brissett is under center – but I’m not willing to bet on it to score enough to win this game.
Final Score Prediction: Seahawks 19, Patriots 13
