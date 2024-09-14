Seahawks vs. Patriots Player Props for NFL Week 2 (Fade Geno Smith vs. Patriots Defense)
The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots both are undefeated through one week of the 2024 NFL season, but that’ll change in New England on Sunday.
The Patriots pulled off a massive upset in Week 1, beating the Cincinnati Bengals on the road, and they’re now home underdogs against a Seattle team that beat the Denver Broncos by six last week.
New England’s defense shut down Joe Burrow in Week 1, and I expect Jerod Mayo’s squad to lean on that side of the ball for the majority of the 2024 season – especially when Jacoby Brissett is at quarterback.
I’m fading Seattle quarterback Geno Smith against that Patriots defense, but there is also a Patriots player that could be worth a bet to find the end zone in Week 2.
Best NFL Player Props for Seahawks vs. Patriots
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Geno Smith UNDER 223.5 Passing Yards (-115)
- Rhamondre Stevenson Anytime TD Scorer (+120)
Geno Smith UNDER 223.5 Passing Yards (-115)
New England allowed Joe Burrow to throw for just 164 yards at home (!!) in Week 1, and now it gets a crack at Smith, who threw for just 171 yards against Denver in his first game of 2024.
The Seahawks ran the ball a ton against Denver – 33 times for 146 yards – and Smith attempted just 25 passes.
New England has a really impressive secondary, led by second-year cornerback Christian Gonzalez, and I think this prop is just a little too high for Smith on Sunday.
Plus, with Seattle favored, it may lean on the running game if it can build a lead and milk the clock.
Rhamondre Stevenson Anytime TD Scorer (+120)
We saw a rejuvenated Rhamondre Stevenson in Week 1 after a down season in 2023.
The New England running back carried the ball 25 times for 120 yards and a touchdown, adding three catches on three targets.
The Patriots only threw the ball 24 times, yet Stevenson alone had 25 carries. I expect New England to lean on the running game again in Week 2, especially against this Seattle secondary that shut down the Broncos’ passing Game in Week 1.
Bo Nix averaged just 3.3 yards per attempt against the Seahawks, and I can’t imagine Brissett carves them up through the air.
As long as Stevenson is in the mix for 25-plus touches, he’s a must bet at plus money.
More NFL Week 2 Betting Stories
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.