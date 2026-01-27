Seahawks vs. Patriots Prediction, Odds and Betting Preview for Super Bowl 60

The matchup for Super Bowl 60 has been set. In less than two weeks, the Seattle Seahawks will take on the New England Patriots in a rematch of Super Bowl 49.

The Seahawks were looked at as arguably the best team in the NFL for the final third of the season, clinching the No. 1 seed in the NFC before disposing of their NFC West rivals, the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams, in the playoffs.

The Patriots were in contention for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but ended up having to travel to Denver for the AFC Championship after beating both the Los Angeles Chargers and Houston Texans at home. In Denver, the Patriots won a defensive battle to earn the right to return to the Super Bowl.

Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for Super Bowl 60.

Seahawks vs. Patriots Super Bowl 60 Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Spread

Seahawks -4.5 (-112)

Patriots +4.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Seahawks -230

Patriots +189

Total

OVER 46 (-110)

UNDER 46 (-110)

Seahawks vs. Patriots How to Watch

Date: Sunday, February 8

Game Time: 6:30 pm ET

Venue: Levi's Stadium

How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock

Seahawks Record: 14-3

Patriots Record: 14-3

Seahawks vs. Patriots Betting Trends

Seahawks are 4-1 ATS in their last five games

Seahawks are 8-3-1 ATS in their last 12 games vs. Patriots

Seahawks are 4-1 straight up in their last five games vs. Patriots

Patriots are 5-1 ATS in their last six games

The OVER is 7-0 in the last seven meetings between these two teams

Patriots are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games as an underdog

Seahawks vs. Patriots Key Player to Watch

Drake Maye, QB - New England Patriots

If we're being honest, the Patriots have won their three playoff games in spite of Drake Maye. The MVP candidate has not performed well in the postseason, completing just 55.8% of passes for 533 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions. It may have been enough against teams with incompetent offenses, but it won't fly against the Seahawks. The Patriots need their quarterback to step up in a big way on Super Bowl Sunday.

Seahawks vs. Patriots Prediction and Pick

We can all agree the NFC was the much stronger conference this season, and now we have the best the NFC has to offer against a Patriots team that benefited from their opponents suffering from self-inflicted wounds and injuries en route to the Super Bowl.

Almost every metric you look at shows the Seahawks are the far superior team. They rank first in overall DVOA, first in net yards per play, and first in net EPA. The Patriots rank ninth, third, and second in those three metrics while playing one of the easiest schedules in NFL history. At the end of the day, they could only play the teams across from them, and they took care of business in those matchups, but it's necessary context when evaluating who is going to win the Super Bowl.

The true difference-maker in this game could be the Seahawks' special teams, which is the second-best unit in the NFL according to DVOA, while the Patriots' special teams come in at 20th.

Every way I look, I see the Seahawks coming out on top in this one.

Pick: Seahawks -4.5 (-112) via Caesars

Use our exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZR20X to double your winnings on your next 20 bets . Simply deposit $10 or more and place a first-time wager of at least $1, and Caesars will give you 20 100% profit boost tokens.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!