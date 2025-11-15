Seahawks vs. Rams Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 11
One of the best games in Week 11 of the 2025 NFL season is an NFC West showdown between the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams.
The winner of the game will become the odds-on favorite to win the division and will put themselves in the conversation to be the No. 1 seed in the NFC. You can find my best bet for the game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to give you my top three player props. Let's dive into them.
Seahawks vs. Rams Best NFL Prop Bets
- Sam Darnold OVER 251.5 Passing yards (-112) via DraftKings
- Matthew Stafford Anytime Interception (+108) via FanDuel
- AJ Barner Anytime Touchdown (+290) via DraftKings
Sam Darnold OVER 251.5 Passing yards (-112)
Sam Darnold leads all NFL starting quarterbacks in expected points added plus completion percentage over expected. He is also leading all quarterbacks in yards per pass attempt at 9.9 and QBR at 77.7. They'll have to lean on him in this game to get past the Rams, so I see no issue with betting on him to go over his season passing yards average, which is exactly what his total for this game is set at, 251.5. Let's believe in Darnold on Sunday.
Matthew Stafford Anytime Interception (+108)
Matthew Stafford has done a great job of not turning the ball over this season, but he has the 10th-highest bad throw percentage with 17.8% of his throws being off-target. If that continues in the second half of the season, it's going to be hard for him to avoid throwing interceptions. Against this stout Seahawks defense, I'm willing to bet on Stafford throwing his third interception of the year at plus-money.
AJ Barner Anytime Touchdown (+290)
Not enough people have been talking about AJ Barner, who's third on the team in targets (26), receptions (21), receiving yards (236), and touchdowns (4). Despite that, his odds are still set at +290 to find the end zone. I'm going to bet on his great season to continue with a fifth touchdown on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
