Seahawks vs. Rams Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 18
The Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams will face each other in an NFC West duel in Week 18.
The Rams can still lock up the No. 3 seed in the NFC with a win on Sunday but even with that being the case, Sean McVay has announced he plans on resting several starters, including quarterback Matthew Stafford. Backup quarterback and NFL veteran, Jimmy Garoppolo, will start in his place.
Can we still take advantage of this game from a betting stand point? I certainly think so. Let's dive into a few of my favorite player props.
Seahawks vs. Rams Player Prop Bets
- Jimmy Garoppolo OVER 197.5 Pass Yards (-115) via DraftKings
- DK Metcalf Longest Receptions OVER 22.5 Yards (-109) via Caesars
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba Anytime Touchdown (+130) via Caesars
Jimmy Garoppolo OVER 197.5 Pass Yards (-115)
Jimmy Garoppolo to go over his passing yards total is my No. 10 ranked player prop for Week 18:
Sean McVay has announced that Jimmy Garoppolo will be starting at quarterback in place of Matthew Stafford and while many people believe that's a big dropoff at the position, I'm not part of that camp. Stafford has managed to average 235.1 passing yards per game this season despite his advanced metrics being less than impressive. Garoppolo has the ability to still put up some numbers in this offense.
Let's also remember the Rams are still playing for the No. 3 seed in the NFC Playoffs. McVay may rest starters, but I still expect him to come out firing with his backups.
DK Metcalf Longest Receptions OVER 22.5 Yards (-109)
The Rams' defense has allowed the fourth most receptions of 20+ yards this season with 53, which means the Seahawks should be in a good place to hit some deep shots.
DK Metcalf is their deep shot specialist and he has recorded a reception of at least 23 yards in 10 of his 14 games this season. That makes him to record a 23 yard reception a great bet for Week 18 action.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba Anytime Touchdown (+130)
Jaxon Smith-Njigba has taken over as the No. 1 receiver for the Seahawks and he leads the team in receptions (96), receiving yards (1,121), and most importantly, touchdowns with six.
It's also worth noting his best game of the season came against this Rams team when he hauled in seven catches for 180 yards and two touchdowns. He's a great bet to find the end zone against the Rams again in Week 18.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
