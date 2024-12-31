Seahawks vs. Rams Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 18
The Los Angeles Rams have clinched the NFC West, eliminating the Seattle Seahawks before the two teams face-off in the Week 18 finale.
The Rams still have something to play for as the No. 3 seed is still up for grabs and will be theirs if they can take down the Seahawks. Even with that being the case, don't be surprised if they rest starters. The betting market seems to agree, having set the Seahawks as road favorites despite having nothing to play for.
Let's dive into it.
Seahawks vs. Rams Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Seahawks -4 (-108)
- Rams +4 (-112)
Moneyline
- Seahawks -175
- Rams +145
Total
- OVER 39.5 (-110)
- UNDER 39.5 (-110)
Seahawks vs. Rams How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, January 5
- Time: 4:25 p.m. EST
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Seahawks record: 9-7
- Rams record: 10-6
Seahawks vs. Rams Betting Trends
- The UNDER is 7-3 in the Seahawks' last 10 games
- Rams are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games vs. Seahawks
- Seahawks are 8-1 straight up in their last nine road games
- The UNDER is 8-3 in the Seahawks' last 11 games vs. NFC West opponents
- Rams are 4-1 ATS in their last five games
- The UNDER is 6-1 in the last seven meetings between these two teams
- Rams are 10-3 ATS in their last 13 games vs. NFC West opponents
Seahawks vs. Rams Injury Reports
Seahawks Injury Report
- Brady Russell, TE - Questionable
- Josh Jobe, CB - Questionable
- Kenneth Walker III, RB - IR
Rams Injury Report
- Rob Havenstein, OT - Questionable
- Nick Hampton, LB - IR
- KT Leveston, G - IR
- Troy Reeder, LB - IR
Seahawks vs. Rams Key Players to Watch
Seattle Seahawks
Jaxon Smith-Njigba: Jaxob Smith-Njigba was looked at as the third-best receiver on this team heading into this season but has established himself as the No. 1 option. He's four receptions away from reaching 100 catches on the season.
Los Angeles Rams
Puka Nacua: The Rams' receiver has only played in 11 games this season yet he's still just 10 yards away from reaching 1,000 yards on the season. He will go into next season as a top five receiver in the NFL.
Seahawks vs. Rams Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets," I broke down why I'm backing the Seahawks to cover as favorites:
The Rams haven't announced whether or not they're going to play their starters. If they don't we're probably going to have a decent number on the Seahawks at -3. If they do play their starters, I'm still confident the Seahawks can cover this number. Despite being eliminated from the playoffs, I still think the Seahawks are the better team.
The Seahawks come into this game ranking 14th in Net Yards per Play this season at +0.1 and 13th at +0.3 in their last three games. The Rams are 21st (-0.2) this season and 17th (-0.1) over their last three games. The Rams have benefited from their defense stepping up when their offense stumbles and vice versa. Their luck in that category is going to run out sooner rather than later.
It's worth noting the Seahawks' defense ranks third in opponent EPA per play since Week 11 while the Rams' defense comes in at 25th in that stat in the same time frame.
Pick: Seahawks -4 (-108)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!