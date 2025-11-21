SI

Seahawks vs. Titans Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 12 (Can Seattle cover?)

Seattle's hot streak came to an end in Week 11.

Ameer Tyree

Jaxon Smith-Njigba and the Seattle Seahawks are favored against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba and the Seattle Seahawks are favored against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. / Kevin Ng-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Rams took control of the NFC West in Week 11, and their biggest divisional rivals will have to secure a Week 12 win to continue competing for the top spot. The Seattle Seahawks will visit the Tennessee Titans as 13.5-point favorites on Sunday after falling short against the Rams last week. Now they’ll face what’s arguably the NFL’s worst team this season.

Seattle had rattled off four straight wins before suffering its second loss to Los Angeles over the weekend. Sam Darnold fell apart in the matchup and threw four picks and breaking up what had been an impressive stretch. He will have a good chance to get back on track against a 1-9 Titans team that has the least productive offense in football.

Here’s our score prediction for the matchup ahead of kickoff.

Seahawks vs. Titans Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

  • Seahawks: -13.5 (-108)
  • Titans: +13.5 (-112)

Moneyline

  • Seahawks: -950
  • Titans: +625

Total

  • 40.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Tennessee kicked off the year 2-6 against the spread but has covered in back-to-back contests. Seattle, on the other hand, is one of the NFL’s best teams against the spread and has covered eight times in 10 games.

Seahawks vs. Titans Final Score Prediction

The Seahawks’ latest winning streak just ended, but they’ve still covered the spread in five straight contests. They’re also a perfect 5-0 against the spread on the road this season. That bodes well for their chances at Nissan Stadium.

The Titans lost and failed to cover in their first three home games before finding success in back-to-back contests in Weeks 9 and 10. Their poor play on offense has hurt them against teams that can consistently get into the end zone.

Tennessee is 0-4 against the spread against top 10 offenses. Only the Dallas Cowboys and Indianapolis Colts can top the Seahawks’ average of 29.4 points per game.

Seattle has too much firepower for Tennessee to stay within reach.

Final Score Prediction:  Seahawks 28, Titans 14

