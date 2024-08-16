Seahawks vs. Titans Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NFL Preseason Week 2
Preseason action continues for the Seahawks and Titans in Week 2 after both teams secured wins in its respective openers.
The Titans looked the part, with its deep stable of NFL-level quarterbacks showing out in a win against the 49ers. Meanwhile, the Seahawks’ backup quarterback Sam Howell looked the part in a win against the Chargers as both teams want to showcase its depth in preseason.
With Will Levis and most of the starters getting the night off on Saturday, how should we bet this preseason matchup? We got you covered below.
Seahawks vs. Titans Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Seahawks: -1.5 (-110)
- Titans: +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Seahawks: -120
- Titans: +100
Total: 35.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Seahawks vs. Titans How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 16th
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC, CBS, NBC, NFL+
- Seahawks Record: 1-0
- Titans Record: 1-0
Seahawks vs. Titans Preseason Betting Trends
- Both teams won as favorites in Week 1, but the Titans failed to cover as five-and-a-half point favorites.
Seahawks vs. Titans Key Players to Watch
Seattle Seahawks
Sam Howell: Howell is the insurance policy behind Geno Smith, and looked very strong in his preseason debut for Seattle, completing 16-of-27 passes for 130 yards and a touchdown.
Tennessee Titans
Mason Rudolph: With Levis getting the night off, can Rudolph continue to impress in Tennessee. The offseason acquisition handled a bulk of the work in last week’s win, completing 10-of-17 passes for 126 yards.
Seahawks vs. Titans Prediction and Pick
With head coach Brian Callahan tipping his hands that a majority of the starters would be sitting in this game, I’m going to side with Seattle, who are likely to start Howell in some capacity before turning it over to former Panthers starter P.J. Walker.
While the Titans won its opener, the was outgained by 0.4 yards per play against the 49ers and benefited from eight 49ers to penalties. With less players suiting up, I’ll take the discount on the more full team in Seattle on the road in this exhibition matchup.
PICK: Seahawks -1.5