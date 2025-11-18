Seahawks vs. Titans Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 12
The Seattle Seahawks are looking to bounce back from a rare loss when they head to Tennessee to take on the Titans on Sunday afternoon.
Seattle just saw its four-game winning streak come to an end in LA against the Rams, while the Titans returned from the bye to lose their fifth-straight contest.
Can the Seahawks cover as huge road favorites?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 12.
Seahawks vs. Titans Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Seahawks -13.5 (-105)
- Titans +13.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Seahawks: -800
- Titans: +550
Total
- 40.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Seahawks vs. Titans How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 23
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Seahawks record: 7-3
- Titans record: 1-9
Seahawks vs. Titans Betting Trends
- The Seahawks are 8-2 against the spread this season.
- The Titans are 4-6 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 6-4 in the Seahawks' games this season.
- The OVER is 6-4 in the Titans' games this season.
- The Seahawks are 5-0 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Titans are 2-3 against the spread at home this season.
Seahawks vs. Titans Injury Reports
Seahawks Injury Report
- Tory Horton – out
- Grey Zabel – questionable
- Tyrice Knight – questionable
Titans Injury Report
- Xavier Woods – out
- Elic Ayomanor – questionable
- Chimere Dike – questionable
- Cavin Ridley – out
Seahawks vs. Titans Key Player to Watch
Sam Darnold, Quarterback, Seattle Seahawks
It’s almost as if the schedulemakers knew that Sam Darnold and the Seahawks would need a bounce-back effort this week. Darnold was able to throw for 279 yards against the Rams, but none of them went four touchdowns while he was intercepted four times.
Luckily for Darnold, though, this is the perfect bounce-back spot.
The Titans just allowed Davis Mills to throw for 274 yards in Tennessee, and they’ve allowed at least 220 passing yards in eight of 10 contests this season.
Darnold has found his game in Seattle, and he’ll put together a strong performance against the Titans.
Seahawks vs. Titans Prediction and Pick
I want to trust the Seahawks to cover, but this line is just a big too long. Instead, I’ll look for Seattle’s offense to do its job against the Titans, and take the over.
Both of these teams have trended to the over this season, and Seattle put up 44, 38, and 27 points in its three games prior to Sunday’s loss in Los Angeles.
Tennessee is capable of putting up double-digit points, with at least 13 in four straight, so we just need the Seahawks to crack 30.
Pick: Over 40.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
