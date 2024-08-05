Serbia vs. Australia Olympic Basketball Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Olympic Basketball Quarterfinals
The Australians have been a perennial Olympic Basketball contender, but the Serbians will look to send the team packing in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
Australia is a considerable favorite in the quarterfinals, but Serbia is always a tough out with three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic on the other side who has turned the Serbians into a tough out on a global scale.
Can Jokic and Serbia, who blew out South Sudan and Puerto Rico after losing to the vaunted USA squad in group play, continue on?
Here’s our full betting preview.
Serbia vs. Australia Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Serbia: +6.5 (-110)
- Australia: -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Serbia: +225
- Australia: -290
Total: 173.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Serbia vs. Australia How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, August 5th
- Game Time: 8:30 AM EST
- Venue: Accor Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock
Serbia vs. Australia Key Players to Watch
Sebira
Nikola Jokic: It’s been a successful Olympic Games for the reigning MVP. Jokic is averaging nearly 19 points with 11 rebounds and seven assists, controlling the game on both offenses and around the rim with the international rules. Can he outduel a sturdy Australia defense that is paced by big man Jock Landale?
Australia
Jock Landale: The Aussie big man that plays for the Houston Rockets has been impressive at the Olympic Games, averaging nearly 18 points and 10 rebounds with more than three assists. His defense is going to be necessary against Jokic as he will try to limit the hub of the entire Serbia offense while also presenting an inside punch.
Serbia vs. Australia Prediction and Pick
This should be a high-tempo, exciting affair as both teams run a potent offense that features plenty of ball movement and pace.
The Australian lineup wasn’t able to navigate a defensive-minded Greece lineup but scored 83 points against Canada even in a loss, and 92 in a win against Spain.
When Australia’s offense is right, there are plenty of perimeter shots, and the team is a dangerous 38% from distance through the group stage. However, Serbia has been able to put up points in bunches, shooting 52% from the field, the best in the Olympic Games thus far.
The biggest difference in this game is Australia’s suspect free throw shooting. The team favorites are far and away the worst free throw shooting team at 63.5%. Against a Serbian team that is more than capable of scoring against any team in Paris, this spread can be determined at the charity stripe.
Give me Jokic and the Serbians to stay within a couple of possessions.
PICK: Serbia +6.5 (-110)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
