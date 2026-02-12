Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bucks-Thunder)

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is set to miss his fifth game in a row on Thursday night against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Gilgeous-Alexander is dealing with an abdominal strain, and he's already been ruled out through the All-Star break. So, even though the Thunder have yet to release an injury report for this matchup, they won't have the MVP candidate in action.

This is a pretty big blow to OKC's offense, but oddsmakers don't think it'll impact them much against the Bucks, who are on the outside of the play-in tournament picture in the Eastern Conference.

Oklahoma City is a 12.5-point favorite at home in the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Thunder are coming off a blowout win over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, but it is worth noting that they have the worst record against the spread (1-7) on the second night of a back-to-back this season.

In addition to that, OKC may be without Jalen Williams (hamstring), who left Wednesday's win over Phoenix early after aggravating his injury.

The Thunder are 4-2 this season when Gilgeous-Alexander is out of the lineup, and oddsmakers seem to believe that the defending champs can put together a winning lineup on Thursday.

This season, the reigning league MVP is averaging 31.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game while shooting 55.4 percent from the field and 39.0 percent from beyond the arc. He's led the Thunder to the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference so far this season.

SGA's next chance to play will come after the All-Star break when the Thunder take on the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, Feb. 20.

