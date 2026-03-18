Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Thunder vs. Nets)

Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a massive game on Tuesday night againt the Orlando Magic, scoring 40 points to lead the team to a five-point win.

SGA shot 14-for-27 from the field and chipped in four steals to help OKC maintain a three-game lead on the San Antonio Spurs for the No. 1 seed in the West. Now, the Thunder hav a quick turnaround on Wednesday against the tanking Brooklyn Nets, and they've yet to release an injury report for this matchup.

Earlier this season, SGA missed several games with an abdominal strain, and he sat out the front end of a back-to-back against the Chicago Bulls in early March just a few games after he returned to the lineup.

It's possible the Thunder could look to rest the star guard on Wednesday after he played over 35 minutes in the win over Orlando. The Thunder have been without All-Star Jalen Williams for a lot of the season, which has led to a massive night-to-night workload for SGA.

Now, the Thunder haven't listed Gilgeous-Alexander on the injury report in several games, so it's possible he plays both ends of a the back-to-back. The latest betting odds at DraftKings suggest that the Thunder star will be in action, as OKC is favored by 19.5 points on the road.

SGA has played in each of the last six games for the Thunder, who are 46-11 when he's in the lineup. the MVP favorite is averaging 31.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game while shooting 54.9 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from 3.

Even if SGA ends up getting ruled out, the Thunder would remain heavy favorites against a Nets team that has dropped four games in a row and eight of its last 10.

This story will be updated once the Thunder release an injury report for Wednesday night's game.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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