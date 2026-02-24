Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Thunder vs. Raptors)

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is set to miss his eighth game in a row on Tuesday night due to an abdominal strain.

SGA has not played since before the All-Star break, and the Thunder guard is expected to miss tomorrow's game against the Detroit Pistons as well. There's a chance the MVP favorite could return for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets, as OKC said last Thursday that he would miss at least one more week.

SGA's MVP case has taken a hit in recent weeks, as he's down to -140 to win the award. Multiple players, including Cade Cunningham and Victor Wembanyama, have seen their odds improve in the MVP market since Gilgeous-Alexander went down.

This season, SGA is averaging 31.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game while shooting a ridiculous 55.4 percent from the field and 39.0 percent from 3. He's been arguably the best player in the league when he's been on the floor, but his lengthy absence has given San Antonio a chance to overtake OKC in the Western Conference standings.

The Thunder are road underdogs on Tuesday night against the Raptors, as SGA, Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell are out while Chet Holmgren and Alex Caruso are questionable.

With so many players potentially out in this game, here's how I'm betting on OKC in the prop market on Feb. 24.

Cason Wallace 15+ Points and Assists (-152)

Cason Wallace has been thrust into a starting role with the Thunder down so many players, and he should have a big role running this offense with SGA, Williams and Mitchell all sidelined on Tuesday.

If Holmgren (questionable) also misses Tuesday’s matchup, Wallace could be one of the go-to options on the offensive end, making this a pretty intriguing number for the former first-round pick.

Wallace has 15 or more points and assists in five of his nine games this month (all starts), averaging 12.8 points and 4.7 assists per game during that stretch. He’s coming off a big game on Sunday against Cleveland, dropping 20 points and 10 dimes while taking a season-high 17 shots.

Since Feb. 1, Wallace has more games with double-digit shot attempts (five) than he did the entire season to that point (four). That gives him a pretty solid floor when it comes to this prop, especially since the Thunder have to rely on him with their top initiators on offense out of the lineup.

