Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Thunder vs. Suns)

Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is out through the All-Star break with an abdominal strain, but it hasn't made a massive impact on the Thunder's odds against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night.

OKC is a 7.5-point favorite on the road in this matchup, and DraftKings has the defending champs at -270 to win this game outright.

Wednesday's game is the second night of a back-to-back for the Suns, who handled the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, 120-111.

These teams have met three times this season with two of the matchups being decided by four or fewer points. However, OKC had a massive blowout win in the NBA Cup when Devin Booker was out of the lineup for Phoenix.

With SGA out this season, the Thunder are 3-2 after they knocked off the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday. Jalen Williams (23 points in 24 minutes in that game) made his return from a hamstring on Monday and could help pick up the slack with SGA sidelined.

Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for the Thunder on Wednesday night.

Best Thunder Prop Bet vs. Suns

Jalen Williams OVER 18.5 Points (-121)

Williams is likely going to remain on a minutes restriction in this game, but his usage was way up on Monday with both SGA and Ajay Mitchell (out again tonight) sidelined.

Williams took 17 shots in 24:22 of action, and he also went 11-for-13 from the free-throw line.

While the Suns are a much better defensive team than the Lakers, it's going to be hard to fade Williams in this prop if he comes close to 20 shot attempts again on Wednesday.

The star forward is averaging 17.1 points per game this season, but he's spent most of the season playing as the No. 2 option to SGA in the offense. Now, Williams has a chance to operate as the clear-cut go-to guy on offense, and he's thrived in that role in his career.

Williams is averaging 22.1 points, 5.9 assists and 4.6 rebounds in 19 games without SGA in his career, scoring 19 or more points in 15 of those games.

