Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Nuggets vs. Thunder)
Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sat out the team's win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, although the team didn't officially list him with an injury.
Instead, Gilgeous-Alexander was ruled out for "rest" as the Thunder are gearing up for the playoffs with a massive lead already in hand in the Western Conference standings. SGA wasn't the only player to miss Friday's win, as Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, Cason Wallace, Lu Dort and Isaiah Hartenstein also were ruled out.
Now, all of those players are expected to be in action on Sunday against the Denver Nuggets. As a result, oddsmakers have set OKC as an eight-point favorite at home.
These teams split their first two meetings this season, but they have squared off since November. In what could be a Western Conference Finals preview, how should bettors attack this matchup?
I have a prop for SGA that could be worth a look on Sunday afternoon.
Best Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Prop Bet for Thunder vs. Nuggets
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 30.5 Points (-125)
Any time that I can bet on Gilgeous-Alexander scoring the ball at a number that is below his season average, I have to take it.
SGA is averaging 32.8 points per game this season while shooting 52.6 percent from the field, and he’s scored at least 31 points in six of his last seven games.
While the Nuggets held SGA to 28 points in both of their meetings earlier this season, OKC’s offense has been humming as of late, ranking No. 2 in offensive rating over its last 15 games. While I think an uptempo, high-scoring game favors Denver, it also means that SGA likely will get his.
I’ll gladly back the MVP favorite to push his season average this afternoon.
