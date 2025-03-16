Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Thunder vs. Bucks)
The Oklahoma City Thunder are coming off a win over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night behind 48 points from MVP favorite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Now, the Thunder have a quick turnaround on Sunday against the Milwaukee Bucks, and they have yet to release an injury report for this game.
SGA hasn't missed many games this season, but he did sit out for rest back on March 7. Oddsmakers seem to think the star guard will suit up since the Thunder are favored in this game, a good sign for bettors since this is prime matchup in the prop market for Gilgeous-Alexander.
Here's a look at how to bet on him in the prop market if he's able to go on Sunday.
Best Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Prop Bet for Thunder vs. Bucks
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 34.5 Points (-105)
Earlier this season, SGA scored 34 points in less than 23 minutes in a blowout win over Milwaukee, and the Bucks rank dead last in the NBA in points per game allowed to the point guard position.
There may not be a better matchup for the MVP favorite in the entire league. Plus, fresh off of a 48-point game on Saturday night, SGA is averaging 35.4 points per game since the All-Star break (12 games). He’s worth a shot in this market in what could be a high-scoring affair.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.