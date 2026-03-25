Now that we've had a chance to take a breath after the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, it's time to move on to the Sweet 16.

If you have yet to place your bets for the next round, this article may help you out. DraftKings Sportsbook has released its betting splits for every game in the Sweet 16, so let's take a look at which side the public is betting in the coming days.

All figures below will be the percentage of the total amount of dollars bet, not the total number of individual bets.

March Madness Sweet 16 Betting Splits

Texas vs. Purdue Betting Splits

Moneyline: Purdue -360 (56%)

Spread: Purdue -7.5 (66%)

Total: OVER 148.5 (63%)

Iowa vs. Nebraska Betting Splits

Moneyline: Iowa +110 (53%)

Spread: Nebraska -1.5 (70%)

Total: OVER 131.5 (65%)

Arkansas vs. Arizona Betting Splits

Moneyline: Arkansas +285 (66%)

Spread: Arkansas +7.5 (56%)

Total: OVER 166.5 (70%)

Illinois vs. Houston Betting Splits

Moneyline: Houston -162 (61%)

Spread: Houston -3.5 (54%)

Total: OVER 139.5 (74%)

St. John's vs. Duke Betting Splits

Moneyline: St. Johns +235 (62%)

Spread: St. John's +6.5 (69%)

Total: OVER 141.5 (56%)

Alabama vs. Michigan Betting Splits

Moneyline: Michigan -535 (50%)

Spread: Alabama +9.5 (55%)

Total: UNDER 174.5 (83%)

Michigan State vs. UConn Betting Splits

Moneyline: Michigan State +110 (64%)

Spread: Michigan State +1.5 (50%)

Total: UNDER 135.5 (68%)

Tennessee vs. Iowa State Betting Splits

Moneyline: Tennessee +160 (52%)

Spread: Iowa State -4.5 (63%)

Total: OVER 138.5 (84%)

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