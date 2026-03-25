Sharp vs. Public Betting Splits for Every March Madness Sweet 16 Game
Now that we've had a chance to take a breath after the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, it's time to move on to the Sweet 16.
If you have yet to place your bets for the next round, this article may help you out. DraftKings Sportsbook has released its betting splits for every game in the Sweet 16, so let's take a look at which side the public is betting in the coming days.
All figures below will be the percentage of the total amount of dollars bet, not the total number of individual bets.
March Madness Sweet 16 Betting Splits
Texas vs. Purdue Betting Splits
- Moneyline: Purdue -360 (56%)
- Spread: Purdue -7.5 (66%)
- Total: OVER 148.5 (63%)
Iowa vs. Nebraska Betting Splits
- Moneyline: Iowa +110 (53%)
- Spread: Nebraska -1.5 (70%)
- Total: OVER 131.5 (65%)
Arkansas vs. Arizona Betting Splits
- Moneyline: Arkansas +285 (66%)
- Spread: Arkansas +7.5 (56%)
- Total: OVER 166.5 (70%)
Illinois vs. Houston Betting Splits
- Moneyline: Houston -162 (61%)
- Spread: Houston -3.5 (54%)
- Total: OVER 139.5 (74%)
St. John's vs. Duke Betting Splits
- Moneyline: St. Johns +235 (62%)
- Spread: St. John's +6.5 (69%)
- Total: OVER 141.5 (56%)
Alabama vs. Michigan Betting Splits
- Moneyline: Michigan -535 (50%)
- Spread: Alabama +9.5 (55%)
- Total: UNDER 174.5 (83%)
Michigan State vs. UConn Betting Splits
- Moneyline: Michigan State +110 (64%)
- Spread: Michigan State +1.5 (50%)
- Total: UNDER 135.5 (68%)
Tennessee vs. Iowa State Betting Splits
- Moneyline: Tennessee +160 (52%)
- Spread: Iowa State -4.5 (63%)
- Total: OVER 138.5 (84%)
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets