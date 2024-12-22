Is Sincere McCormick Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Jaguars vs. Raiders)
The Las Vegas Raiders won’t have running back Sincere McCormick in Week 16 against the Jacksonville Jaguars – or the rest of the 2024 season – due to an ankle injury.
McCormick was placed on injured reserve this week, ending his season since the Raiders only have three games left in the 2024 campaign (a player is required to miss four games if placed on IR).
The Las Vegas running game struggled for the majority of the 2024 season with Alexander Mattison, Zamir White and Ameer Abdullah mixing in, but McCormick provided some life over the last few weeks.
He ran for 64 yards on 12 carries in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and 78 yards on 15 carries in a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
With McCormick out for the season, the Raiders will likely lean on Mattison and Abdullah to carry the load the rest of the season, including against the Jaguars.
Here’s how to bet on the Raiders’ running game in Week 16.
Best Las Vegas Raiders Running Back Prop for Week 16 vs. Jaguars
Alexander Mattison UNDER 46.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
On paper, this is a great matchup for Mattison.
The Jaguars rank 29th in the NFL in EPA/Rush on defense and they’ve allowed 4.4 yards per carry on the season.
So, why the UNDER?
Well, Mattison has been dealing with an injury of his own, missing three weeks in a row before returning in Wee 15. In that game – despite McCormick’s injury – Mattison played just 33 percent of the Raiders’ snaps and carried the ball seven times for 21 yards, losing a fumble in the process.
The veteran has struggled all year, averaging just 3.3 yards per carry, and he only has two games where he’s cleared 46.5 rushing yards. The Raiders are also one of the worst offenses in the NFL, so I’m not sure they’ll have the touches necessary available to Mattison for him to clear this prop.
