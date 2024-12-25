Sixers vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Christmas Day
The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers renew their rivalry on Christmas Day, as Boston is set as a sizable favorite at home.
Philadelphia is just 10-17 to start the season, and Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey have all missed time with injuries. That’s certainly hurt the Sixers, but they have played better as of late, winning seven of their last 10 games.
Boston, on the other hand, has won just six of its last 10, and it lost as a double-digit favorite against a shorthanded Orlando Magic team on Monday night.
Can Joe Mazzulla’s squad right the ship on Christmas Day?
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this Eastern Conference battle.
Sixers vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Sixers +8.5 (-110)
- Celtics -985 (-110)
Moneyline
- Sixers: +285
- Celtics: -360
Total
- 222 (Over -105/Under -115)
Sixers vs. Celtics How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 25
- Time: 5:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: TD Garden
- How to Watch (TV): ABC/ESPN
- Sixers record: 10-17
- Celtics record: 22-7
Sixers vs. Celtics Injury Reports
Sixers Injury Report
- Andre Drummond – questionable
- Jared McCain – out
- Joel Embiid – available
- Eric Gordon – probable
- KJ Martin – out
Celtics Injury Report
- JD Davison – out
- Jayson Tatum – questionable
- Derrick White – questionable
- Jrue Holiday – questionable
- Drew Peterson – out
- Anton Watson – out
Sixers vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets
Philadelphia 76ers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Tyrese Maxey OVER 3.5 3-Pointers (+114)
Let’s have a little fun with a plus-money prop bet for Tyrese Maxey on Wednesday.
The Sixers’ star guard has attempted at least 10 shots from beyond the arc in four straight games, hitting four or more 3-pointers in six of his last 11 games. He’s shooting 37.5 percent from 3 over that stretch, a huge step up from his season long 3-point percentage of 33.7 percent.
Maxey and the Sixers may need to shoot a lot of 3s to stay in this game against the best 3-point shooting team in the NBA, and the star guard is getting his looks up from 3 in bunches as of late.
He’s worth a bet as long as this prop stays at plus money – or especially if it drops to 2.5 – on Christmas Day.
Boston Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jayson Tatum OVER 25.5 Points (-115)
Tatum missed Boston’s loss against the Orlando Magic on Monday, but he’s been playing great basketball as of late, scoring 26 or more points in seven of his last 10 games.
On the season, Tatum is averaging 28.8 points per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 37.2 from 3 on 20.6 shot attempts per game.
While Philly may try to slow this game down (29th in pace this season), Tatum has attempted at least 20 shots in seven straight games, giving him a terrific floor to clear this prop. I’m shocked to see the C’s star so far under his season average, so I’ll gladly take the OVER on Christmas.
Sixers vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick
There are a few reasons to be concerned about Boston over this 10-game stretch, starting with the offense.
The C’s are usually one of the best offenses in the NBA, but they’ve slipped to 10th in offensive rating over this 10-game stretch. What’s even more concerning is that Boston is 20th in effective field goal percentage over that stretch.
It’s certainly fixable, but it’s limited Boston’s ability to blow out opponents.
As a result, the C’s are just 5-10 against the spread as home favorites this season with an average margin of less than +8.0 points in those games.
Philly hasn’t been great as a road underdog (2-5 ATS), but it’s hard to judge this Sixers team fully given how little Embiid, Maxey and George have actually played together.
As good as Boston is, this may be too many points to give the Sixers – if they’re healthy – on Christmas.
Pick: Sixers +8.5 (-110)
