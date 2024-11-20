Sixers vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Wednesday, Nov. 20
The Philadelphia 76ers are just 2-11 on the season and had a heated team meeting where Tyrese Maxey called out Joel Embiid earlier this week.
Maxey – questionable for this game – has a chance to return from his hamstring injury tonight, and oddsmakers have favored the Sixers in this game.
Memphis is playing the second night of a back-to-back after losing by 12 at home to Denver on Tuesday.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch and my best bet for this matchup.
Sixers vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Sixers -3 (-108)
- Grizzlies +3 (-112)
Moneyline
- Sixers: -142
- Grizzlies: +120
Total
- 222.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Sixers vs. Grizzlies How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 20
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: FedExForum
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports
- Sixers record: 2-11
- Grizzlies record: 8-7
Sixers vs. Grizzlies Injury Reports
Sixers Injury Report
- Justin Edwards – out
- Tyrese Maxey – questionable
- Lester Quinones – out
- Kyle Lowry – out
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Sixers vs. Grizzlies Key Players to Watch
Philadelphia 76ers
Joel Embiid: It’s been a slow start to the season for Embiid, as he’s averaging just 14.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game in his three games, shooting 32.4 percent from the field and 15.4 percent from 3. Does he turn things around in Memphis?
Memphis Grizzlies
Jaren Jackson Jr.: With Ja Morant, Marcus Smart and Desmond Bane all missing time this season, JJJ has been arguably the team’s most important player, averaging 22.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game while shooting 52.7 percent from the field. He’ll likely have to work against Embiid at some point tonight.
Sixers vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick
This game has UNDER written all over it with Philly ranking dead last in the NBA in offensive rating so far this season.
Memphis – No. 5 in defensive rating – could make things tough on the Sixers, especially if Smart, JJJ and Bane all suit up tonight.
The UNDER has hit in seven of the Sixers’ 13 games this season, and while Memphis has only hit the UNDER five times, this game should be a slow-paced affair.
Philly is 27th in the league in pace and will likely try to slow things down for Embiid to get going on offense.
Pick: UNDER 222.5 (-112)
