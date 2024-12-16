Sixers vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Dec. 16
An injury-riddled 2024-25 season for the Philadelphia 76ers has continued to get worse, as rookie Jared McCain is out indefinitely with a torn meniscus.
Now, McCain joins star Joel Embiid as the key players sidelined for tonight’s matchup with the Charlotte Hornets.
Charlotte has been in a tailspin without LaMelo Ball, losing nine of its last 10 games and posting a 1-6 record without the former All-Star guard. However, Ball has been upgraded to questionable on Monday and could return from the calf injury that has sidelined him in recent weeks.
Despite that, oddsmakers are setting Tyrese Maxey, Paul George and company as road favorites in this one.
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, players to consider in the prop market and my prediction for Monday’s matchup.
Sixers vs. Hornets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Sixers -3 (-115)
- Hornets +3 (-105)
Moneyline
- Sixers: -155
- Hornets: +130
Total
- 217 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sixers vs. Hornets How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Dec. 16
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports
- Sixers record: 7-16
- Hornets record: 7-18
Sixers vs. Hornets Injury Reports
Sixers Injury Report
- Adem Bona – out
- Jared McCain – out
- Joel Embiid – out
- Caleb Martin – out
Hornets Injury Report
- LaMelo Ball – questionable
- Tre Mann – out
- KJ Simpson – out
- Grant Williams – out
- Nick Smith Jr. – out
Sixers vs. Hornets Best NBA Prop Bets
Philadelphia 76ers Best NBA Prop Bets
- Paul George UNDER 20.5 Points (-115)
Paul George only has three games this season where he’s scored 21 or more points (out of 13), and he’s not really shooting the ball a ton either. George attempted just 25 shots over his last two games, and he’s averaging just 13.8 field goal attempts per game – shooting 41.3 percent from the field and 31.7 percent from 3.
Don’t be shocked if he falls short of this number in Charlotte.
Charlotte Hornets Best NBA Prop Bets
- LaMelo Ball OVER 24.5 Points (-105)
If Ball returns tonight, he’s a must bet in his points prop at this number – even if he’s on a minutes limit.
The Hornets desperately need Ball to win games, and he’s averaging 31.1 points per game while shooting 43.0 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from 3 this season.
He’s also taking an insane 24.9 shots per game. Ball has cleared 24.5 points in 15 of his 18 games so far this season. As long as he plays somewhere near his usual minutes, he’s a must bet tonight.
Sixers vs. Hornets Prediction and Pick
With both of these teams banged up, I’m going to take the points and hope that Ball returns from his calf injury tonight.
Charlotte is 6-12 in the 18 games that Ball has played in this season, and it has fared well as a home underdog, going 8-5 against the spread with an average margin of just -3.7 points per game in those matchups.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia has just seven wins on the season, going 4-7 straight up on the road.
With Embiid, McCain and Martin all out, the Sixers have a shorter rotation – and one that hasn’t been successful this season.
The Hornets have been frisky at times even with Ball out, so I’ll back them to hang around at home tonight.
Pick: Hornets +3 (-105)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
