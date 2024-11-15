Sixers vs. Magic Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bets for NBA Cup on Friday, Nov. 15
The Philadelphia 76ers welcomed Joel Embiid back into action on Tuesday night against the New York Knicks, but they came up short in that NBA Cup matchup, losing by 12.
Now, the Sixers will look to keep their hopes of advancing out of Group Play alive on Friday when they play the Orlando Magic. Orlando, who is without star forward Paolo Banchero, has won four games in a row, including a blowout win over the Charlotte Hornets in Group Play on Tuesday.
Franz Wagner (21.5 points per game) has really stepped up with Banchero out, but can the Magic win against a Philly team that should have Paul George and Embiid in the lineup after they sat out Wednesday’s loss to Cleveland?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, best prop bets to place and my prediction for Friday’s NBA Cup clash.
Sixers vs. Magic Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Sixers -3 (-110)
- Magic +3 (-110)
Moneyline
- Sixers: -155
- Magic: +130
Total
- 221.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sixers vs. Magic How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Nov. 15
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kia Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Florida, NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Sixers record: 2-9
- Magic record: 7-6
Sixers vs. Magic Injury Reports
Sixers Injury Report
- Andre Drummond – questionable
- Justin Edwards – out
- Tyrese Maxey – out
- Lester Quinones – out
Magic Injury Report
- Paolo Banchero – out
- Wendell Carter Jr. – out
- Mac McClung – out
- Trevelin Queen – out
Best NBA Prop Bets for Sixers vs. Magic
Philadelphia 76ers Prop Bets
- Paul George OVER 10.5 Assists and Rebounds (-142)
PG started this season on a minutes limit, but he’s played 33 and 32 minutes over his last two games, scoring 44 points over that stretch.
I’m eyeing his rebounds and assists prop with Tyrese Maxey out for this game due to a hamstring injury. George is going to be asked to handle the ball more, and he’s put up 12, 12 and 13 rebounds and assists in his last three games.
On the season, George is averaging 7.6 rebound chances and 8.2 potential assists per night, but those numbers have gone up as his minutes have increased. I expect him to stuff the stat sheet on Friday.
Orlando Magic Prop Bets
- Franz Wagner OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-154)
The clear No. 1 option for the Magic with Banchero out, Wagner has attempted at least five shots from beyond the arc in five straight games, clearing 1.5 makes in four of them. In his last two games, he’s shot 3-for-8 and 2-for-9 from deep.
While the former lottery pick is shooting just 32.9 percent from 3 on the season, the volume is key for him in this prop. Philly also ranks 26th in the league in opponent 3-point percentage (37.3 percent) this season.
This is my favorite way to back Franz on Friday.
Sixers vs. Magic Prediction and Pick
Is this a sell-high spot on Orlando?
Sure, the Magic have figured things out a bit after struggling when Banchero first got hurt, but they’ve beaten:
- Washington (29th in net rating)
- New Orleans (extremely banged up and 28th in net rating)
- Charlotte (23rd in net rating)
- Indiana (without two starts, 21st in net rating)
The Magic deserve credit for taking care of business, but Embiid and George should pose the toughest threat that Orlando has faced in over a week.
The Sixers need some time to mesh with the two stars in the lineup – and they don’t have Tyrese Maxey (hamstring) – but they do have the talent to compete with this Orlando team.
The Magic have the No. 2 defense in the league, so this could be a slow-paced slugfest. If Embiid is able to play a few more minutes than he did against the Knicks, I think the Sixers are undervalued to win at -155.
Pick: Sixers Moneyline (-155)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
