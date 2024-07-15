Sky vs. Aces WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, July 16 (Trust Las Vegas)
The Las Vegas Aces are the hottest team in the WNBA, as they’ve won four straight games and nine of their last 10 to pass the Minnesota Lynx for the top spot in the Western Conference and the No. 3 spot in the entire league.
Las Vegas is at home on Tuesday night for a clash with Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky – the second time this season these teams have met.
The Aces won the first meeting by 12 points in Chicago, and with Chelsea Gray back and healthy, the Aces are humming on offense over their last 10 games, ranking No. 1 in the W in offensive rating and net rating.
Can the Sky put a stop to that on Tuesday night?
Sky vs. Aces Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Sky +14.5 (-110)
- Aces -14.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Sky: +800
- Aces: -1350
Total
- 169.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sky vs. Aces How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 16
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Michelob Ultra Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Prime Video
- Sky record: 9-14
- Aces record: 16-7
Sky vs. Aces Injury Reports
Sky Injury Report
- Elizabeth Williams – out
Aces Injury Report
- None to report
Sky vs. Aces Key Players to Watch
Chicago Sky
Angel Reese: The rookie’s insane double-double streak was snapped in Chicago’s last game, but Reese is still having a great 2024 season. She’s averaging 13.5 points, 12.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 40.2 percent from the field. If her efficiency increases, Reese could be a 15-12 type of player down the stretch.
Las Vegas Aces
A’ja Wilson: The favorite to win WNBA MVP, Wilson dropped 28 points on Sunday against the Washington Mystics, pushing her season averages to 27.2 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.8 blocks per game. Wilson has scored at least 24 points in five straight games.
Sky vs. Aces Prediction and Pick
Even though Chicago hasn’t lost many games by double digits – just five all season – three of those have come in its last four games.
That’s a bad sign for a younger Chicago team now that it has to go on the road to face the hottest team in the league that is coming off a title in the 2023 season.
The Aces are just 6-6 against the spread at home, but Chicago has been awful as an underdog, going 4-9 ATS in 2024.
Chicago is also just ninth in the W in net rating over its last 10 games, a big reason why it has fallen a game behind the Indiana Fever for the No. 7 seed.
After a slow start in 2024, the Aces have shown they’re still the class of the league when healthy. I’ll trust them to pick up a win – and cover – at home on Tuesday.
Pick: Aces -14.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.