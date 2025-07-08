Sky vs. Mystics Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 8
The Washington Mystics have their “Camp Day Game” on Tuesday, July 8, against the Chicago Sky, meaning they’ll tip off at 11:30 a.m. EST.
This early start time is meant for youth summer camps to be able to attend the action, and it’s a great atmosphere for a Washington team in the thick of the playoff race in the WNBA.
The Mystics beat the Sky by seven points – on the road – earlier this season, and they’re looking to build on that as home favorites on Tuesday.
Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite prop bet and more for this Eastern Conference battle.
Sky vs. Mystics Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Sky +4.5 (-110)
- Mystics -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Sky: +164
- Mystics: -198
Total
- 159.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sky vs. Mystics How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 8
- Time: 11:30 a.m. EST
- Venue: EagleBank Arena
- How to Watch (TV): WNBA League Pass
- Sky record: 5-12
- Mystics record: 8-10
Sky vs. Mystics Injury Report
Sky Injury Report
- Kamilla Cardoso – out
- Courtney Vandersloot – out
Mystics Injury Report
- Georgia Amoore – out
- Sug Sutton – day-to-day
Sky vs. Mystics Best WNBA Prop Bets
Sky Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Angel Reese OVER 13.5 Rebounds (-135)
Reese is averaging 12.8 boards per game this season, and she has a solid matchup against a Washington team that struggles to score the ball, ranking 12th in offensive rating and ninth in effective field goal percentage.
Reese has been dominant on the glass as of late, grabbing 16 or more boards in five straight games. With Kamilla Cardoso out of the lineup, Reese is a great bet to clear this total for the sixth straight game on Tuesday.
Sky vs. Mystics Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Mystics should cover at home on Tuesday:
Chicago has just five wins in the 2025 season, and it ranks in the bottom five in the league in just about every key statistic. The Sky are:
- 11th in offensive rating
- 12th in defensive rating
- 12th in net rating
- 10th in effective field goal percentage
- 13th in turnover percentage
That’s not going to cut it, even against a Washington team that has struggled on offense (12th in offensive rating) in the 2025 season.
The Mystics have been strong at home in the 2025 season, going 5-3 straight up, and they’re 10-8 against the spread overall.
I have a hard time trusting a Sky team that has struggled against most teams not named the Dallas Wings or Connecticut Sun, especially since Chicago is just 1-7 straight up against Eastern Conference teams.
I’ll lay the points with the Mystics with a weird start time on Tuesday.
Pick: Mystics -4.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn $150 in bonus bets. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add six $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account instantly.