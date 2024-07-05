Sky vs. Storm WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Friday, July 5 (Back Seattle at Home)
The Seattle Storm are rolling, winning their last four games to move to 13-6 on the season.
Seattle holds the No. 4 spot in the WNBA standings, and it’ll take on the current No. 8 seed – the Chicago Sky on Friday night.
Chicago has gotten some great play from rookie Angel Reese as of late, but it is still four games under .500 and just 4-6 over its last 10.
Oddsmakers have set the Storm (8-1 straight up at home) as sizable favorites in this game, but does that mean we should bet on them to cover?
Here’s a look at the latest odds, key players to watch and my best bet for this matchup on Friday night.
Sky vs. Storm Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Sky +10 (-112)
- Storm -10 (-108)
Moneyline
- Sky: +400
- Storm: -535
Total
- 161 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Sky vs. Storm How to Watch
- Date: Friday, July 5
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ION
- Sky record: 7-11
- Storm record: 13-6
Sky vs. Storm Injury Reports
Chicago Sky Injury Report
- Elizabeth Williams – out
Seattle Storm Injury Report
- None to report
Sky vs. Storm Key Players to Watch
Chicago Sky
Angel Reese: A candidate for the Rookie of the Year award, Angel Reese has picked up a double-double in 11 straight games, averaging 14.9 points and 13.7 rebounds per game while shooting 41.8 percent from the field. For the season, Reese is putting up 13.2 points and 11.8 rebounds per game.
Seattle Storm
Jewell Loyd: Don’t look now, but Jewell Loyd is getting hot. The Storm guard is averaging 30.0 points per game while shooting 55.8 percent from the field and 52.4 percent from 3 over her last three games. If Loyd starts shooting the ball at an efficient clip, Seattle is going to be tough to beat.
Sky vs. Storm Prediction and Pick
Seattle has been one of the best teams in the league at home this season, going 8-1 straight up and 7-2 against the spread, propelling a great ATS record overall.
Not only are the Storm 13-6 against the spread on the season, but they’re a shocking 11-4 ATS as favorites, showing that they are handling business against teams that oddsmakers believe are worse than them.
Chicago falls in that category in this one, and it’s worth noting that the Storm won by nine in Chicago in the last meeting between these two squads.
While these teams are No. 4 (Seattle) and No. 6 (Chicago) in net rating this season, there is a major gap between them. Seattle clocks in at +7.9 points per 100 possessions while the Sky are -1.8.
With Loyd heating up, Seattle’s offense may be the most dangerous that it’s been all season long coming into this game.
I’ll lay the points with the Storm at home.
Pick: Storm -10 (-108)
