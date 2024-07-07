Sky vs. Storm WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Sunday, July 7 (Can Chicago Cover?)
The Seattle Storm are looking for revenge on Sunday night when they host the Chicago Sky, who beat them as underdogs on Friday.
The loss dropped the Storm to 8-2 at home in the 2024 season – still an impressive mark – but they’d like to avoid a second straight home loss to one of the best young teams in the league.
Chicago is now 8-11 on the season and holds the No. 7 spot in the standings head of Friday’s action. Led by Angel Reese, Marina Mabrey and Chennedy Carter, the Sky have become an intriguing team to bet on, even though they are just 8-11 ATS and 4-8 ATS as underdogs in the 2024 season.
Let’s break down the odds, key players to watch and a best bet for this rematch on Sunday.
Sky vs. Storm Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Sky +9.5 (-112)
- Storm -9.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Sky: +390
- Storm: -520
Total
- 163 (Over -108/Under -112)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Sky vs. Storm How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, July 7
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
- How to watch (TV): WNBA League Pass
- Sky record: 8-11
- Storm record: 13-7
Sky vs. Storm Injury Reports
Sky Injury Report
- Elizabeth Williams – out
Storm Injury Report
- None to report
Sky vs. Storm Key Players to Watch
Chicago Sky
Angel Reese: Reese’s Rookie of the Year candidacy looks stronger and stronger each day, as the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft dropped 27 points and 10 rebounds on Friday night in a win over the Storm. Reese is now averaging 13.9 points, 11.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 41.0 percent from the field.
Seattle Storm
Jewell Loyd: Loyd’s inconsistency has hurt the Storm this season, as she’s shooting just 36.6 percent from the field, and was 0-for-6 from 3 in the loss to Chicago on Friday. Loyd did have three games of 26 or more points before Friday’s loss, so she may be primed for a bounce-back game on Sunday.
Sky vs. Storm Prediction and Pick
There are plenty of reasons to bet on Seattle at home (8-2 straight up, 7-3 against the spread), but I can’t do it at this number on Sunday.
These teams have already matched up twice this season, and Chicago has kept it within 10 points each time, losing on May 28 by nine (without rookie Kamilla Cardoso) before winning Friday’s matchup by four.
Overall, the Sky have just two losses by double digits all season – one to the New York Liberty and one to the Las Vegas Aces.
That’s extremely impressive for a younger team, and the Sky have shown night in and night out that they can compete with just about anyone in the W.
I would be shocked to see Seattle drop back-to-back games at home, especially since it remains one of the top teams in the league in offensive, defensive and net rating, but this is a few too many points for my liking.
Chicago has a massive advantage in the painted area, where the Storm allow the second most points per game, and I think that will allow the Sky to hang around even if they end up losing on Sunday.
Pick: Sky +9.5 (-112)
