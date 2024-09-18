Sky vs. Sun WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Thursday, Sept. 19 (Trust CT)
The Connecticut Sun lost their matchup with the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday night, knocking them out of contention for the No. 2 seed in the WNBA standings, but they can earn the No. 3 seed with a win on Thursday.
However, a loss and a Las Vegas Aces win would drop CT back into the No. 4 spot.
Luckily, the Sun are double-digit favorites against the Chicago Sky, who have dropped four games in a row to fall to the No. 10 seed in the WNBA. While Chicago could get into the playoffs with a win and some help, it is highly unlikely since the team sat Chennedy Carter and Kamilla Cardoso in Tuesday’s massive matchup against Atlanta.
Instead, it appears the Sky are content with being a lottery team in the 2025 WNBA Draft.
Here’s a breakdown of this game, the players to watch and my best bet on Thursday.
Sky vs. Sun Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Sky +12.5 (-108)
- Sun -12.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Sky: +520
- Sun: -800
Total
- 152.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Sky vs. Sun How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Sept. 19
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena
- How to Watch (TV): WNBA League Pass
- Sky record: 13-26
- Sun record: 27-12
Sky vs. Sun Injury Reports
Sky Injury Report
- Angel Reese – out
- Chennedy Carter – day-to-day
- Kamilla Cardoso – day-to-day
- Elizabeth Williams – out
- Diamond DeShields – out
Sun Injury Report
- Tiffany Mitchell – out
Sky vs. Sun Key Players to Watch
Chicago Sky
Rachel Banham: With so many key players questionable or out for the Sky, Banham could be in line for a lead role on offense. She took that role on Tuesday and scored 22 points, knocking down 6-of-10 shots from beyond the arc.
Connecticut Sun
Alyssa Thomas: The No. 3 seed is on the line, and we should expect perennial MVP candidate Alyssa Thomas to turn in a big game. Thomas nearly had a triple-double in Tuesday’s loss to the Lynx, putting up 18 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists.
Sky vs. Sun Prediction and Pick
Chicago has been awful as an underdog this season, and it appears it’s going to sit Carter and Cardoso again (otherwise sitting them Tuesday makes very little sense) on Thursday.
After failing to cover against Atlanta, Chicago is now 9-20 ATS as an underdog in the 2024 season, and it’s going to have a makeshift lineup against one of the best defenses in the WNBA on Thursday.
CT would like to get the No. 3 seed and avoid a potential second-round matchup with the New York Liberty, so I expect it to play its normal lineup in this game.
Since the Olympic break, CT is No. 4 in the league net rating while the Sky are 11th. I’m fading Chicago at any number on Thursday.
Pick: Sun -12.5 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.