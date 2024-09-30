Is Skylar Thompson Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Titans vs. Dolphins)
Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson injured his ribs in Week 3 of the NFL season, and he will not start – but is questionable to play – in Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans.
Tyler Huntley will start for the Dolphins, and while Thompson – a former seventh-round pick – may end up being active, he likely would only see the field if Miami deals with yet another quarterback injury.
The Dolphins’ offense struggled under Thompson in Week 3, mustering just three total points. With Tim Boyle also on the roster, it’s possible that Thompson would only be used in an extreme emergency situation since he’s been dealing with pain from his rib injury.
Titans vs. Dolphins Odds for NFL Week 4
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Titans +2.5 (-108)
- Dolphins -2.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Titans: +114
- Dolphins: -135
Total
- 37 (Over -110/Under -110)
The Dolphins are favored at home in this matchup despite scoring just three points in Week 3. It’s possible that oddsmakers believe Huntley – who has starting experience from his time in Baltimore – will give the Dolphins a boost offensively in Week 4.
Tennessee has been doomed by costly mistakes (mainly Will Levis turnovers) early on in the season, but it does rank eighth in the league defensively in yards per play allowed.
A low-scoring game could be in play on Monday night with the total already sitting at just 37.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.