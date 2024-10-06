Is Skylar Thompson Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Dolphins vs. Patriots)
The Miami Dolphins have been searching for answers at quarterback since Tua Tagovailoa went down with a concussion in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills.
Last week, they started veteran Tyler Huntley with former seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson dealing with a rib injury, and Huntley will get another crack as the starter in Week 5 against the New England Patriots.
Thompson is listed as questionable for this game, and if he can’t go, it appears practice squad quarterback Tim Boyle will take his spot as the backup in Week 5.
Thompson started the Dolphins’ Week 3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks where they scored just three points, and neither he or Huntley has been solid in 2024.
Huntley completed 14 of his 22 passes for just 96 yards in the Dolphins’ loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 4, although the offense did end up scoring 12 points.
Here’s a look at how Miami’s revolving carousel at quarterback has altered the odds for this Week 5 matchup.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Dolphins vs. Patriots Betting Odds Have Moved Since Early in Week
After Monday Night Football, the Patriots opened up at a 1.5-point favorites against the Dolphins, but that line has since moved pretty drastically at various sportsbooks.
DraftKings Sportsbook currently has the Dolphins as 1.5-point favorites, showing some confidence in Huntley even though he struggled to get much going for the Miami offense in Week 4.
The Dolphins have scored just 15 total points since Tagovailoa went down in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills, and they’ve struggled in the running game all season, recording the ninth fewest rushing yards in the league while averaging just 3.7 yards per carry.
After being the No. 2 scoring offense in the NFL in 2023, the Dolphins are showing that they don’t have much behind Tagovailoa at the quarterback spot.
If Thompson does end up being active, he’ll back up Huntley in this game and could have a chance at entering the contest if the former Baltimore Ravens quarterback struggles.
