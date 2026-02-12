Slovakia vs. Italy Prediction, Odds for Men’s Olympic Hockey Group B

Slovakia and Italy both put in strong efforts to open the Olympics on Wednesday.

Slovakia took an early lead before Finland tied the game, but then went ahead for good in the third period en route to a 4-1 upset victory.

Then it was Italy who took an early lead, and then tie the game again 2-2 in the second period, but Sweden proved to be too much for them in a 5-2 loss. Still, it was a great showing for an Italian team that was +5.5 on the puck line in the game.

Ultimately, though, Italy is going to be a huge underdog in every game it plays in, and Slovakia will look to do what Sweden couldn’t and cover the spread against the host country.

Let’s take a look at the odds and my prediction for Slovakia vs. Italy in Men’s Olympic Hockey Group B on Friday, Feb. 13.

Slovakia vs. Italy Men’s Olympic Hockey Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck Line

Slovakia: -3.5 (+124)

Italy: +3.5 (-148)

Moneyline

Slovakia: -1050

Italy: +675

Total

5.5 (Over -130/Under +110)

Slovakia vs. Italy How to Watch

Date: Friday, Feb. 13

Time: 6:10 a.m. ET

Venue: Milano Rho Ice Hockey

How to Watch (TV): Peacock (Streaming Only)

Slovakia record: 1-0

Italy record: 0-1

Slovakia vs. Italy Prediction and Pick

These odds are quite interesting. The puck line is at -3.5, but the total is still at a lower 5.5. Slovakia has to score at least four goals to cover the spread, so there’s a thin margin there between the favorite covering and the total.

Granted, Slovakia is at a +124 price to cover that spread, and the under is at plus odds as well.

Slovakia is probably a step above Italy, but the Italians earned plenty of respect in their opener. I have to look their way against a Slovakia team that might overlook them on Friday.

Italy’s Damian Clara was a big reason why they limited Sweden to just two goals through two periods. He got injured in the third period, but it doesn’t appear to be anything serious.

I’m assuming Clara is going to be good to go for this game, which leads me to taking either Italy on the spread or the UNDER.

Slovakia only really has one strong forward line with Juraj Slafkovsky leading the way, as they put up 25 shots on goal against Finland.

Pick: UNDER 5.5 (+110)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.