Sony Open Picks, Props, Predictions: Betting on J.J. Spaun, Ben Griffin and Hideki Matsuyama

Brooks Koepka is back and so are the golf betslips! It’s time to wager on the PGA Tour again!

After a three-month hibernation, the SI Golf Betting panel returns with some new blood. Betting analyst Brad Thomas and The Model Maniac Byron Lindeque join the panel, which also returns Inside Sports Network Tap in Birdie podcast host Brian Kirschner, SI Betting insider Iain MacMillan, FanSided content director Cody Williams and Minute Media VP of Betting Content Brian Giuffra.

Each Wednesday throughout the PGA Tour season, we post our betting picks for outright and longshot winners, first-round leader, our favorite prop bet and a final score prediction.

The PGA Tour season kicks off with the Sony Open at Waialae Country Club. While golf takes center stage starting on Thursday, Koepka’s return to the PGA Tour from LIV is the talk of the town. We can’t bet (or fade) him this week, but we will soon enough with the Farmers at Torrey Pines (Jan. 29-Feb. 1).

Nick Taylor returns as defending champion of the Sony after beating Nicolas Echavarria in a playoff last year. Russell Henley (+1100), Hideki Matsuyama (+1700), Ben Griffin (+1700), J.J. Spaun (+1800) and Si Woo Kim (+2000) are atop the oddsboard at DraftKings.

A few of those feature prominently in our picks for this week, but we also have plenty of players you might not think about betting on. Our graphic designer is off this week so no fancy photo showing you all of our picks (that will be back next week). You'll just have to read on, which I promise is worth it!

Let's cash some bets!

Outright

Iain MacMillan: Ben Griffin +1600 (FanDuel)

In my opinion, Ben Griffin should be the favorite to win this event. He’s leading the field in true strokes gained over the past six months. Two of his last three starts resulted in a runner-up finish at the Procore Championship and a win at the World Wide Technology Championship in November.

Brian Kirschner: Chris Kirk +4000 (DraftKings)

Chris Kirk has shown the ability to win a golf tournament after a long layoff in Hawaii and on bermuda golf courses. I really like his chances to win this week he always competes at and is obviously a very good course fit. Although it is after a long layoff, Kirk ended the 2025 season very strong and was great with his irons in his last start.

Brad Thomas: Hideki Matsuyama +1800 (Fanatics Sportsbook)

Matsuyama won at Waialae in 2022 and comes in off a strong performance at the Hero. If conditions get windy, he’s one of the most reliable players to back because he consistently handles tough conditions well.

Byron Lindeque: JJ Spaun +1800 (DraftKings)

The US Open Champion returns to Honolulu where he had a T3 last year and a T12 in 2022. He just finished 4th at the Hero World Challenge and grades out as the #1 course fit in my Micro Model. If you don’t think JJ enjoys playing golf in Hawaii, google his golf outfits when playing out there. 18-1 on one of the most well rounded, in form, major champions in the field, feels like a very fair price.

Cody Williams: Aaron Rai +3500 (FanDuel)

Two gloves and we’re looking for one win. A winner on the DP World Tour in the fall, Aaron Rai checks boxes across the board for what’s required to win at Waialae. Over the last 36 rounds, he’s second in SG: Approach, fourth in Fairways Gained and seventh in SG: Par 4s measuring 400-450 yards. While his history at the Sony Open is paltry (no Top 50 finish in three starts), I can’t look away from the fit for the short-hitting Englishman. If the putter even marginally cooperates, he’s striking it well enough to win this week.

Brian Giuffra: Robert MacIntyre +2200 (BetMGM)

Bobby Mac has had a banger of an offseason, parlaying his great performance at the Ryder Cup into a win and two top 10s on the European Tour, plus a 12th place finish at the Hero. He hasn’t had a ton of success at Waialae, placing outside the Top 50 in two appearances, but I can’t ignore his performance the last few months. If his approach game is on, which it has been recently, he should be in the mix on Sunday.

Longshot

Iain MacMillan: Austin Eckroat +15000 (Caesars)

Austin Eckroat had a rough 2025, but if he can return to his 2024 form, he’s going to be a sneaky good pick at 150-1. He finished 12th at this event in 2023. The last time we saw him was at the RSM Classic where he finished T41, but he gained +1.21 strokes per round putting and +1.18 true strokes with his approach play, which is extremely promising heading into the new year.

Brian Kirschner: Max McGreevy +9000 (DraftKings)

Although I like to target more experienced players with wins under their belt, it is hard to ignore Max McGreevy this week. At these odds it seems like an auto play with how well he played in the fall. He finished the fall with a T3 and a solo runner up at two short bermuda golf courses and I think he has the chance to carry that form over this week at Sony.

Brad Thomas: Seamus Power +12500 (Bet365)

The last time we saw Seamus Power, he posted a T11 at Bermuda and followed it up with a T7 at the RSM Classic. He’s going to find fairways and greens, and if the putter heats up, +12500 is simply too big of a number.

Byron Lindeque: Gary Woodland +10000 (FanDuel)

Woodland finished his final four fall swing events with three top 25 finishes. His T16 at the Sony last year is a gentle reminder that he had a run of T3, T13, T6 and T7 at this venue from 2015 to 2018. The US Open winner at Pebble Beach on that course shows his expertise on short, positional tracks. He also pops as the 13th best option in my micro model.

Cody Williams: Zac Blair +13000 (DraftKings)

Zac Blair deserves to be north of 100/1 in most tournaments, because he’s at a disadvantage the moment he tees it up on No. 1 with how short he hits it. This isn’t one of those weeks, however. Blair has six starts at the Sony Open, which includes two Top 10 finishes and even a T30 last year, where he gained nearly 7.0 strokes on approach for the week. Now, he comes in ranking fourth in SG: Approach and 18th in Fairways Gained over the last 36 rounds in this field. That’s better form and fit than 130/1 would have you believe.

Brian Giuffra: Nick Dunlap +14000 (DraftKings)

Perhaps I’m early on the Dunlap bounce back season train, but I do feel +14000 is generous considering he was T10 here last year while LOSING over one stroke per round off the tee. That was, of course, his issue all year. If he fixes that, he’ll be back to competing for championships.

First-Round Lead

Iain MacMillan: Harry Hall +4000 (DraftKings)

Not only is Harry Hall a solid course fit, who finished in the top 10 here last season, but he was at his best in 2025 in the opening round. He finished the season third on the PGA Tour in Round 1 scoring average behind only Scottie Scheffler and Garrick Higgo.

Brian Kirschner: Brian Harman +6000 (DraftKings)

Harman will always be a very important golfer in my golf betting career after the 2023 Open Championship. I think that this is a great course for him and he has shown the ability to spike here. I think he can start hot Thursday morning for a first round lead.

Brad Thomas: Ben Griffin +3500 (FanDuel)

Ben Griffin has had quite a few spike rounds at Waialae over his last few trips, and that’s exactly what I want to see at this number. He’s accurate off the tee, can get hot in a hurry, and 35-1 still leaves you plenty of room to add a few more names to the card while keeping the ROI upside strong.

Byron Lindeque: Collin Morikawa +4000 (DraftKings)

Collin Morikawa gained 2 strokes in round one last year. That leads this field and is a full stroke better than any of his other three rounds. This is an ideal golf course for the Californian, as he can snipe these hard to hit fairways and attack the flags from 125-200 yards on approach, which he also leads the field in.

Cody Williams: Ben Griffin +3500 (FanDuel)

Ben Griffin could very well win this tournament, make no mistake. I’m quite confident that he’ll play well, but I’ll take the better value on the chance that he gets off to a hot start this week, which stands to reason. His ball-striking profile is great for Waialae, he won at El Cardonal in the fall, and he’s posted a round gaining 3.9 strokes or more on the field in each of his three Sony Open starts. If that’s the first round this week, we can definitely cash, and he’s in the form to come out firing.

Brian Giuffra: J.J. Spaun +3500 (DraftKings)

I wanted a piece of Spaun this week coming off a strong fall/winter swing highlighted by a T6 finish at the Hero. He gained over a stroke per round on approach in that event after gaining 1.72 per round at the Procore. With two Top 10 finishes in this event, including a T3 last year, I could see him having a strong performance, starting

Prop Bet

Iain MacMillan: Nick Taylor Top 20 (+145) DraftKings

I don’t have faith in Nick Taylor winning the Sony Open for the second straight year, but he has posted consistent results here over the past three years, finishes in the top seven every season. All we need is for him to finish in the top 20 this week.

Brian Kirschner: Mac Meissner Top 20 (+200) DraftKings

I like looking at Mac’s three best finishes recently and see that he has finished top 20 at the RSM, Wyndham and Sanderson. I think that all three can point to success at the Sony Open and 2/1 are great odds for a top 20.

Brad Thomas: Mac Meissner Top 20 (+200) DraftKings

Mac Meissner has been sneaky good at short positional courses over the last 12 months. In the field he’s gained the second most strokes on average per round at Colonial, Sedgefield, and Harbour Town –three comp courses to Waialae.

Brad Thomas: Harry Hall Top 30 (-105) DraftKings

Even though Harry Hall has been a little loose off the tee lately, Waialae (7,044 yards) sets up as the perfect spot for him to clean things up and get back on track. He finished T10 here last season while gaining more than 6 strokes on the greens, and that kind of comfort on these greens makes me confident he can land inside the Top 30 this week.

Byron Lindeque: Nick Taylor Top 20 (+185) Draftkings

Nick Taylor will be the defending champ this week as he seeks to finish inside the top 20 of a Sony Open for the fifth consecutive time. He loves this golf course and the top 20 market gives the defending champ a little wiggle room to cash our ticket.

Cody Williams: Mac Meissner Top 10 incl. ties (+550) FanDuel

I’m also on the Mac Meissner train this week, but I’m going to be more aggressive. As Brian and Brad have noted, he’s performed exceptionally well at comp courses for Waialae, and was T21 here last year. But he’s also Top 20 on approach, fifth in Bogey Avoidance and SG: Par 4s measuring 400-450 yards, and Top 15 in the key proximity ranges. I love the Top 20 play, but why not start off the year getting even more aggressive than that.

Brian Giuffra: Nick Dunlap Top 20 (+400) DraftKings

If I like Dunlap to win, I, of course, like him to contend. At +400, this is an interesting hedge that could cover all of my bets for the week. Just need that driver to cooperate.

Winning Score