South Alabama vs. Appalachian State Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 4
Week 4 of college football starts on Thursday night in Boone, North Carolina as Appalachian State starts Sun Belt play against South Alabama.
Appalachian State will take on South Alabama on Thursday night in hopes of starting another successful season in the Sun Belt after making the title game last season. South Alabama, meanwhile, will look to build on an 87-point effort last week against an FCS foe in Northwestern State.
How should we bet this one? We got you covered below!
South Alabama vs. Appalachian State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- South Alabama: +7.5 (-120)
- Appalachian State: -7.5 (+100)
Moneyline
- South Alabama: +198
- Appalachian State: -245
Total: 64.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
South Alabama vs. Appalachian State How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, September 19th
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- South Alabama Record: 1-2
- Appalachian State Record: 2-1
South Alabama vs. Appalachian State Key Players to Watch
South Alabama
Gio Lopez: Lopez missed the second game of the Jaguars season, but returned to the field against Northwestern State, a 87-10 demolition of Northwestern State. Lopez in a small sample of action has showcased a big arm, can he take the top off Appalachian State’s defense?
Appalachian State
Joey Aguilar: The quarterback was up-and-down in the team’s thrilling win against East Carolina last week, completing 68% of his passes with 424 yards and two touchdown passes but did throw two interceptions as well.
South Alabama vs. Appalachian State Prediction and Pick
The total is sky-high in this matchup given South Alabama’s big play capabilities on offense, and propensity to get gashed on defense, but I’m going to play back against that notion.
Clemson gashed Appalachian State to the tune of 66 points, the team also kept down a fast-paced ECU offense, limiting the team to 19 points and a -0.16 EPA/Play (20th percentile relative to games last season).
South Alabama has shown it can score, but the team put up 38 points against a bottom-dwelling North Texas defense at home and hung 87 on an FCS foe. Meanwhile, the team didn’t have Lopez against Ohio, a 27-20 loss.
South Alabama’s defense is quite poor this season in limited action, but Appalachian State’s offense has been hit-or-miss to start the season, struggling to gain traction on the ground to start this season. Further, the team allowed 10 tackles for loss last week against ECU.
I’m going to plug my nose and trust the App. State’s defense to keep down South Alabama on the road and for its defense to round into form to keep this game under the total.
PICK: UNDER 64.5
